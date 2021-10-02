Ellyse Perry becomes the first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets

All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets after she dismissed India's Pooja Vastrakar on day three of the four-day pink-ball test on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Perry removed Vastrakar for 13 in the 143rd over as Beth Mooney pulled off a stunning catch at gully.

Perry is currently third on the list of women with the most wickets, behind India's Jhulan Goswami (337) and England's Katherine Brunt (301).

The 30-year-old is also the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.