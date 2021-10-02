AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Score IND: 315/5: Bhatia, Sharma put India in control, no sign of declaration yet

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pink Ball Test between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and Dhruva Prasad and we'll be taking you through day 3's play today.



IND 315/5 (123 overs): Sutherland returns and gets an edge! But it goes wide of Lanning at slip. She got her fingers to it but it was too much for the Aussie captain to manage. Three runs come off the over. India firmly in control here. Time for drinks.



IND 312/5 (122 overs): After one run from Sutherland in the 121st over, Molineux returns with a maiden.



Message to Meg: Bowl Wareham and Campbell! Wareham especially. Yes she leaks runs, but what does this side have to lose given how things are already going?



IND 311/5 (120 overs): Maiden for Molineux



Fun stat: This is now the highest total a visiting side has made when batting 1st in a women's Test in Australia, beating England's 290 at the WACA in 1984.



IND 311/5 (119 overs): Sutherland returns and the desperation is evident on the faces of the Australians. Third day of bowling now. They're quite evidently sick of it but no breakthroughs in sight. After two consecutive maidens, Sutherland concedes a run.

IND 310/5 (118 overs): Molineux continues and gets by without conceding a run.



IND 310/5 (117 overs): Sutherland continues. Maiden for her.

IND 310/5 (116 overs): Two runs from this over from Molineux



Gardner was seen holding her shoulder. Let's take a quick look at the bowler workload. My! Perry and Gardner need a break.







Second bowling change. Molineux into the attack.



IND 308/5 (115 overs): Maiden for Sutherland. Is there anyone else here who wanted to see Wareham? Feels a little like she's being underused. But Meg Lanning is spoilt for choice, so oh well!



Sutherland is into the attack now. She was impressive yesterday. Can she whip up something here and maybe even get a wicket?



IND 308/5 (114 overs): Good running here by Bhatia and Sharma. Six runs off the over, ft a no ball from Perry. She's lost her line a bit and is a little all over the place. Shame.



Rachel Haynes has missed out on this Test but there's some good news from the home front for the Aussie mainstay. Big congratulations, RH and Leah.

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. While disappointed to miss the test, yesterday fate took hold and we welcomed Hugo Poulton-Haynes into the world. Mum and bub are doing well, and we can’t help but think our world has become a little brighter. pic.twitter.com/iwFeSwTRo6 — Rachael Haynes (@RachaelHaynes) October 2, 2021



IND 302/5 (113 overs): Oh Gardner concedes a boundary again and this time it brings up the India 300! Deepti Sharma does it this time, sweeping over mid-on. She loves to sweep. Nice way to bring up the big 3-0-0. Five runs in total from this over.



IND 297/5 (112 overs): One run from a quiet Perry over after that lush Gardner over.



IND 296/5 (111 overs): Loose ball from Gardner. This will be punished and it is. Bhatia with some good footwork cuts this square and it will beat two fielders as it runs off for four runs. Bhatia bookends the over with another boundary - on the backfoot and down to third - lovely shot this. Expensive over for Gardner.



Scenarios for the series now: If Australia wins this Test, they take an unassailable lead in the series. If India wins or if this is a draw, India will need to win all the T20s to be able to claim the series.



IND 288/5 (110 overs): Two runs off this Perry over. The score is crawling along.



Healy: Not sure what the game plan is, still going pretty slow



IND 286/5 (109 overs): Gardner is getting some good bounce here. That generates a top edge off Deepti Sharma's bat as she tries to pump in some aggression here. Lands safely fortunately for her and unfortunately for Australia.



IND 284/5 (108 overs): One run from this Perry over for India. Nearly 30 minutes down, the Indian batters are still finding their feet here. What's an ideal score India should declare at?



IND 284/5 (107 overs): Bhatia gets a rare boundary off Gardner. Shorter delivery from the spinner and the Indian batter will not miss a chance to place this well. The balls beats Molineux enroute to the ropes. However, the sight that matters is Jhulan Goswami without pads. Don't think she intends to bat today. Does this mean a declaration is coming?



IND 280/5 (106 overs): Maiden over from Perry. More than what's on the field, it's all about the mental math at the moment. Perry had the chance to get Taniya Bhatia packing though in that last delivery after a low edge travelled wide to the keeper. But the ball fell just short of Healy.



IND 280/5 (105 overs): Sharma gets a single off Gardner and that will be sole run from this over. I wonder what India's gameplan is now. Will they want to get to a 300-ish total and then take Australia on a little before the first session ends? It will all depend on how many wickets Australia can take here in this first hour.



IND 279/5 (104 overs): Perry comes in to attack and a we have a few yorkers on display here from the Aussie allrounder. No damage done, but two runs added to the scoreboard by India here.



IND 277/5 (103 overs): Spin early in the attack now. Refreshing change in strategy from Lanning. She comes away with a maiden.



IND 277/5 (102 overs): McGrath completes her over- just the one run off that last ball and the over in total.



9:25 AM IST: Is a declaration on India's mind? If Smriti Mandhana's post-match thoughts are to go by, then no. Mandhana said the batters will look to get off to a good start and then talk a call depending on how things go. How this session will go for India, we will have to wait and see. Stay tuned for live action in a few minutes.



START OF PLAY: 9.30 AM IST



ANALYSIS: From a well-deserved maiden century for Smriti Mandhana to a contentious dismissal which saw Punam Raut walk back to the pavilion, here are the talking points from day 2 of the Pink Ball Test between Australia and India in Carrara. Read more: AUS v IND Day 2 Analysis: Mandhana's record-breaking century, Raut's contentious walk in focus



Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana were the highlights of day 2 of the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia in the Gold Coast on Friday. - Getty Images



Jason Gillespie has weighed in on the Punam Raut- Spirit of the Game discussion: The “spirit of cricket”, and what constitutes this, differs from country to country and in some cases, between states/counties/provinces/islands. The laws of the game are in place. Stick to these and the grey areas within our game are removed.



Weather forecast for day 3: Its 25° in the Gold Coast now with the sun expected to stick around consistently. We're clear in terms of rain possibility. Let's see how the day progresses. Excited about the prospect of a full day's play.







Day 02 recap:

India started the day on 132/1 with Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana at the crease

Mandhana scored her maiden Test century which came with a bunch of records

Raut walked after thinking she knicked the ball to the keeper despite the umpire denying the wicket

India was at 276/5 when rain interrupted the match yet again. Lightning activity quickly moved to a full-fledged hail storm. A wet outfield meant play was called off for the day

With just two days remaining in the Test, India faces the decision of declaration to open up the contest a little more.

108 overs will need to be bowled on the last two days now, with the 30-minute advanced start to make up for delays as was set at the end of day 1

Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia will resume for India on Saturday



MATCH REPORT: AUS v IND Pink Ball Test: Lightning, heavy rain force early stumps on day two as India reach 276/5

Highlights of day 2: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 2 Highlights: Play called off as India stumbles at 276/5 after Mandhana century

Mandhana on her innings:

Day 01 recap:

Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to field

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put together a 93-run partnership for the first wicket

Australian pacers struggled to bowl the right lengths to the openers, especially Smriti. The wicket did not provide the help Lanning anticipated

Lone wicket of Shafali Verma falls on day 1

Rain washed out two sessions almost entirely

India ends day 1 on 132/1 with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 80

Adjustment: Day 2,3,4 will begin 30 minutes early to adjust overs lost on day 1

Here is a detailed analysis of day 1 and what went right and wrong for both sides: The Mandhana storm, rain delay and a frustrating day for Aussies

THE SERIES SO FAR: Australia comes into this Test with a 2-1 lead in the three ODIs played in Mackay. The third ODI saw India bring Meg Lanning's side's unbeaten run in the format to an end. 26 consecutive wins in the format is no joke and it rightly took a special performance from the Indians to halt this record run. Read more here: India beats Australia by two wickets to end 26-match ODI unbeaten streak



PLAYING XI: Australia XI: Healy (wk), Mooney, Lanning (c), Perry, McGrath, Gardner, Sutherland, Molineux, Wareham, Brown, Campbell



India XI: Mandhana, Verma, Raut, Raj (c), Y.Bhatia, Sharma, T Bhatia (wk), Vastrakar, Goswami, Singh, Gayakwad



INJURY NEWS:

There are quite a few injury updates ahead of this Test. Harmanpreet Kaur will not play this game due to a thumb injury. For Australia, Rachel Haynes will sit out not just this Test but the rest of the series due a hamstring injury she sustained during the ODI leg of the series.

WEATHER FORECAST: There is a storm warning and a rain forecast for the first two days of the Test. We hope we manage to get some decent time out in the field today.





FOUR POINTS ARE ON OFFER FOR THE WINNER OF THIS TEST MATCH. Should Australia win, the side will take an unassailable lead in the series.



HERE'S HOW THE POINTS TABLE OF THE MULTI-FORMAT SERIES LOOKS:

FORMAT AUSTRALIA INDIA TESTS - - ODI 4 2 T20IS -

