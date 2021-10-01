AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 2 Live Score: IND 132/1: Mandhana eyes century after rain delay

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pink Ball Test between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and Dhruva Prasad and we'll be taking you through day 2's play today.



STUMPS: DAY 1 SCORE: 132/1 (44.1 overs)



8:30 AM IST: One hour to go for the start of play. Rain is forecast in about an hour's time. Let's keep our fingers crossed for some good time out on the field today. Throwback to what Alyssa Healy said about factoring in the weather.

"We've been advised not to look at the weather. After playing the WC semifinal vs SA, we've been encouraged not to look at the radar too much."

Here's a recap of the one wicket that Australia managed to get on day 1 - Molineux removing Verma

Sophie Molineux back at it, this time in whites!



Day 01 recap:

Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to field

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put together a 93-run partnership for the first wicket

Australian pacers struggled to bowl the right lengths to the openers, especially Smriti. The wicket did not provide the help Lanning anticipated

Lone wicket of Shafali Verma falls on day 1

Rain washed out two sessions almost entirely

India ends day 1 on 132/1 with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 80

Adjustment: Day 2,3,4 will begin 30 minutes early to adjust overs lost on day 1

Here is a detailed analysis of day 1 and what went right and wrong for both sides: The Mandhana storm, rain delay and a frustrating day for Aussies

THE SERIES SO FAR: Australia comes into this Test with a 2-1 lead in the three ODIs played in Mackay. The third ODI saw India bring Meg Lanning's side's unbeaten run in the format to an end. 26 consecutive wins in the format is no joke and it rightly took a special performance from the Indians to halt this record run. Read more here: India beats Australia by two wickets to end 26-match ODI unbeaten streak



PLAYING XI: Australia XI: Healy (wk), Mooney, Lanning (c), Perry, McGrath, Gardner, Sutherland, Molineux, Wareham, Brown, Campbell



India XI: Mandhana, Verma, Raut, Raj (c), Y.Bhatia, Sharma, T Bhatia (wk), Vastrakar, Goswami, Singh, Gayakwad



INJURY NEWS:

There are quite a few injury updates ahead of this Test. Harmanpreet Kaur will not play this game due to a thumb injury. For Australia, Rachel Haynes will sit out not just this Test but the rest of the series due a hamstring injury she sustained during the ODI leg of the series.

WEATHER FORECAST: There is a storm warning and a rain forecast for the first two days of the Test. We hope we manage to get some decent time out in the field today.





FOUR POINTS ARE ON OFFER FOR THE WINNER OF THIS TEST MATCH. Should Australia win, the side will take an unassailable lead in the series.



HERE'S HOW THE POINTS TABLE OF THE MULTI-FORMAT SERIES LOOKS:

FORMAT AUSTRALIA INDIA TESTS - - ODI 4 2 T20IS -

WHERE TO WATCH

