Cricket Cricket Smriti Mandhana scores maiden Test hundred in pink ball Test against Australia Smriti Mandhana's 100* () has been the backbone of India's innings in the one-off Test against Australia in the Gold Coast. Team Sportstar Gold Coast (Australia) 01 October, 2021 10:01 IST India's Smriti Mandhana reached her maiden Test century in the pink ball Test against Australia in the Gold Coast on Friday. Mandhana's first triple digit score in Test cricket came in 170 deliveries and has been the backbone of the Indian innings in the one-off pink ball game in Carrara. This is the first century by an Indian woman on Australian soil.