Smriti Mandhana scores maiden Test hundred in pink ball Test against Australia

Smriti Mandhana's 100* () has been the backbone of India's innings in the one-off Test against Australia in the Gold Coast.

Team Sportstar
Gold Coast (Australia) 01 October, 2021 10:01 IST

Smriti Mandhana was the backbone of the Indian innings on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test between Australia and India in Carrara on Thursday.   -  Getty Images

India's Smriti Mandhana reached her maiden Test century in the pink ball Test against Australia in the Gold Coast on Friday.

Mandhana's first triple digit score in Test cricket came in 170 deliveries and has been the backbone of the Indian innings in the one-off pink ball game in  Carrara.

This is the first century by an Indian woman on Australian soil.

