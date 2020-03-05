Cricket Cricket Women’s World T20: Australia beats South Africa, to face India in final Megan Schutt's two for 17 powered Australia Women into the finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, with a thrilling five-run victory over South Africa. Team Sportstar 05 March, 2020 17:06 IST Australia beat South Africa to reach the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 05 March, 2020 17:06 IST Megan Schutt's two for 17 powered Australia Women into the finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, with a thrilling five-run victory over South Africa on Thursday. Australia will face India at the MCG on Sunday. After the weather cleared, the target was adjusted to 98, and South Africa needed 19 off the last over with six wickets in hand. Laura Wolvaardt kept the visitor alive with an unbeaten 27-ball 41 including two sixes and three fours, but found little support from her teammates. As it happened| Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: Australia pips South Africa by five runs, to meet India in final Earlier, India entered its first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup final without a ball being bowled, after the semifinal was rained out. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad qualified ahead of England by virtue of having finished top of the table in the group stage.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos