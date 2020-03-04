South Africa vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Sydney rain threatens host's T20 World Cup defence

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match between Australia and South Africa. This is Santadeep Dey and I will be taking you through all the action as it unfurls at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 PM IST.



TEAMS South Africa Women: Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Molly Strano

MATCH PREVIEW

Australia's hopes of retaining the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in a blockbuster final on Sunday could fall foul of the Sydney weather, with heavy rain threatening to wash out Thursday's semi-finals.

A shock loss to India in its tournament opener means Australia finished second in Group A, so would be knocked out by Group B winner South Africa if its clash at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) isn't completed.

Cricket Australia (CA) had spoken with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the possibility of moving the matches to a reserve day, but had been told it was not possible under tournament rules, chief Kevin Roberts said.

“It's not part of the playing conditions and we respect that,” Roberts told Melbourne's SEN radio on Wednesday.

Stormy weather is forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology throughout Thursday at the SCG, with the chance of rain in the evening when Australia is scheduled to take on the Proteas ranging from 50% to 70%.

The loss of the four-times champion and host would be a major blow to hopes that Sunday's final will attract a crowd in excess of 90,000 at the MCG.

The host's immediate priority is to fill the void created by all-rounder Ellyse Perry's exit from the tournament with a hamstring injury.

“We've got a few options that we're looking at to replace Ellysse,” Australia captain Meg Lanning told reporters.

“Obviously we can't truly replace her, but we've got a number of different options to go with depending on the conditions.”

South Africa is also fretting on the availability of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who suffered heart palpitation in Sunday's match against Pakistan and skipped training.

“A player's health is more important than a game,” South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk said.

“Whatever decision is made I am confident other players would step up and make sure she is not missed to much.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

