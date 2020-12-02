Cricket Cricket India vs Australia: SCG to have capacity crowd for final T20 With the New South Wales (NSW) Government lifting restrictions on stadiums from December 7, the Sydney Cricket Ground will be permitted to have a full house for the final T20. PTI 02 December, 2020 19:52 IST The opening T20 will be played at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Friday followed by the second game in Sydney on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 02 December, 2020 19:52 IST The third T20 International between India and Australia is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd with the New South Wales (NSW) Government lifting restrictions on stadiums from December 7.In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ODI series between Australia and India saw the return of spectators with restrictions (only 50 percent of the stadium was allowed to be filled).However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that stadiums can move to 100 per cent capacity from December 7.READ | India was keen for a win in Canberra, says Shardul Thakur "From Monday, life will be very different in NSW," Berejiklian was quoted as saying by 'The Australian'.This development means the third and final T20, slated to be played on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, can now have a full house.After the completion of the ODI series, that Australia won 2-1, the teams are set to compete in a three match T20 series starting Friday.The opening T20 will be played at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Friday followed by the second game in Sydney on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos