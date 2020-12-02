India was keen for a win in Canberra, says Shardul Thakur

The Indian team was keen to notch up its first win of its tour of Australia and the absence of David Warner due to injury presented it with a good opportunity to do so, seamer Shardul Thakur said after helping India defeat Australia by 13 runs at the Manuka Oval.

AUS v IND, 3rd ODI - REPORT

Shardul took three wickets in his 10-over spell, including the key wicket of Steve Smith, as Australia was dismissed for 289 in the final over of its chase in the third and final One-Day International.

“[David] Warner was not playing. It was a good opportunity for us to put [Australia] on the backfoot. The Indian team can carry this momentum in to the T20 series,” Shardul told mediapersons at the press conference after the contest.

Steve Smith fell for a single-digit score (7) after scoring two centuries in the first two ODIs. Shardul removed him in the 12th over of the chase; Smith was dismissed caught behind as he tried to play a glance. Shardul said the bowlers planned to bowl within the line of the stumps to Smith.

'Top wicket'

“Everyone was wanting to win. When Smith was bowling, everyone planned to bowl to the stumps. I appreciate the wicket; it was a top wicket. When you remove him early, it’s a huge wicket,” he said.

Commenting on the bowling of debutant T. Natarajan – who took 2 for 70 in his 10 overs – Shardul said: “He executed a lot of yorkers [during the IPL]. He’s got a big character. In white-ball cricket, you’re going to get hit but the good thing was that he came back from it (by taking the wicket of Ashton Agar).”

Shardul came in for Mohammed Shami in Wednesday’s contest. Whether or not he gets an extended run for India does not play on his mind when he does get a chance to play for India, he clarified. “I play to win India matches. I don’t think about the run I’m going to get,” he said.