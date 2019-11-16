Is it the end of road for Mustafizur Rahman?

Bangladesh is still unsure if it will select left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the day-night pink ball Test against India in Kolkata starting November 22. The 24-year-old has been dealing with ankle issues and wasn’t at his best in the T20I series against India.

The Tigers lost the first Test at the Holkar Stadium here by an innings and 130 runs. On a lively and bouncy wicket, where the Indian pace bowlers wreaked havoc, the visitor missed a third seamer. “It is difficult to say if Mustafizur will be picked for the Eden Test,” skipper Mominul Haque said on Saturday.

There have been significant gaps in Mustafizur’s Test appearances. The last time he was seen bowling in whites was against New Zealand in March. Prior to that, he played two games against Zimbabwe and West Indies respectively but could pick up only one wicket.

If Mustafizur isn’t picked, Bangladesh will have to opt for Al-Amin Hossain who played the T20I series as the third seamer with Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadat Hossain. His last Test, however, was five years ago.

Test and T20I segregation

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo wants structural changes in the side to improve as a Test unit as it has lost all six away Tests it played recently. Mominul feels it could be a step forward.

“We will have to forget about this defeat. It is another opportunity in Kolkata. The bowling that we have faced was challenging. If our openers can stay on the wicket for 15 to 20 overs, it will be a little easier.

“I feel if there is a chance to sit down and talk with coach and the board to discuss a roadmap, it will help. It will take a bit of time but it will be effective as you will concentrate on one format separately,” he said.

As for facing the Indian fast bowlers, it meant training for the Bangladesh captain. “ I don’t think I have played more swing than this. I think I have had a good training."