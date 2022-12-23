IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India bowled out for 314, leads by 87 runs

Bangladesh 7/0 in 4 overs (trails by 80 runs): A streaky boundary for Shanto. Umesh draws out the edge, but the ball flies through the vacant region between the slips and gully. In the rest of the over, the batter either defends or lets the deliveries go through to the wicketkeeper.

Off Ashwin, Zakir tucks a ball to the leg side and picks up a single. Later in the over, Shanto plays the ball to mid-on and picks up a quick single.

Bangladesh 0/0 in two overs (trails by 87 runs): Nine overs remain in the day’s play. Bangladesh’s openers come out to bat.

Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over. The first ball is outside the off-stump, left alone by Shanto. K. S. Bharat has the gloves, is Pant injured? A maiden over to start Bangladesh’s innings.

Ashwin has the new ball in his hand. He will bowl the second over. Two slips and a forward short leg for the off-spinner. Ashwin probes away on a good length outside the off-stump. The final delivery goes on with the angle; it’s a fast one. No harm done.

IND 314 in 86.3 overs (leads by 87 runs): Siraj defends a couple of deliveries, and then steps down the track for a Pant-like whip - straight to the fielder. No run. Then steps down again, it’s a mishit, but the ball lands on the ground before reaching Shanto at deep mid-off. Single taken.

Siraj comes forward to defend a delivery from Shakib, then smiles at his partner. Will he attempt something? He sweeps the next ball for four runs! Then steps down the pitch to Shakib, misses the ball completely and is stumped. He is very cross with himself as he walks back. That’s it, that’s the end of India’s innings. The lead: 87 runs.

IND 310/9 in 85 overs (leads by 83 runs): Umesh goes for an agricultural hoick, gets an edge to Taijul. The ball flies to the slip fielder, who makes no mistake. India nine down now.

Mohammad Siraj, No. 11, comes out to bat. Nudges the ball behind the wicket to get off the mark on the final ball of Taijul’s over.

Unadkat sweeps Shakib to pick up a single. Siraj confidently comes forward to defend the rest of the deliveries of the over, except the last one: Siraj stays back in his crease, and works the ball to short fine leg for two runs.

IND 301/8 in 83 overs (leads by 74 runs): Taskin Ahmed into the attack to bowl his 15th over. Some deliveries outside the off-stump, including a wide one, before testing Unadkat out with a short ball. Unadkat plays the pull shot for a boundary.

What a shot from Umesh! Short and wide from Shakib, Umesh goes back and cuts the ball for a boundary through point. Well played. Then a single later in the over to keep strike. 300 up for India.

IND 292/8 in 81 overs (leads by 65 runs): Another quiet over from Taijul. Three runs from it - a couple through third man and a single through long-off. It’s time to new ball to be taken. Shakib to bowl the first over with the new ball.

And it makes an impact straightaway! Ashwin comes forward to defend the first delivery; it’s an arm ball, and thuds into the pads. Given! No bat involved, and ‘wickets hitting’ is ‘umpire’s call’. Ashwin departs for 12; India eight down. Umesh Yadav is the new batter; he gets an inside edge as he comes forward to defend, and gets a boundary. Milestone: the wicket was Shakib’s 650th in international cricket.

Umesh picks up a single through long-off, and then Unadkat steers the ball to point for a single.

IND 283/7 in 79 overs (leads by 56 runs): A quiet, probing over from Taijul to Ashwin. The final delivery was an excellent one, went past the outside edge of Ashwin’s bat as he tried to drive it. Collected well by the wicketkeeper. A shout for caught-behind. No bat involved.

Shouts of excitement from behind the wicket but Unadkat nicely tackles the over from Shakib.

IND 282/7 in 77 overs (leads by 55 runs): Taijul’s fourth delivery of his 21st over is driven to deep extra cover for a single by Ashwin. Brings Unadkat to the strike; he comes forward to defend a delivery but is beaten. Then defends the final delivery.

Oh and a drop. Ashwin flicks one off Shakib, gets a leading edge but the ball narrowly evades the short leg fielder. A huge shout for lbw, given not out. Reviewed by Shakib immediately. Unlucky. Really unlucky there. Ashwin had stepped down the pitch to defend the ball, and the ball had hit the pad on the full. He had gone so far down the pitch that the impact (above 3m) was ‘umpire’s call’. Three reds it would have been otherwise. Ashwin survives.

IND 277/7 in 75 overs (leads by 50 runs): After a few defensive prods, Ashwin drives Taijul to deep extra cover for a single. Unadkat stays back in his crease to negotiate a good-length delivery on middle stump. It takes the edge and the batters pick up a single. DRINKS.

Unadkat awkwardly negotiates the deliveries from Shakib, the spin doctor. Shakib is mixing up his speeds. Unadkat nicely plays a sweep to collect a boundary through the vacant square leg region.

IND 271/7 in 73 overs (leads by 43 runs): Ashwin plays a delightful flick to the vacant deep midwicket region for four runs. It’s a full delivery from Taijul, converted into a full toss, and it’s flicked/on-driven nicely. Shreyas picks up a single through off-side on the first delivery of the next over to move to 87. Ashwin square drives Shakib and picks up a quick single: there’s a fumble by the point fielder, otherwise there may have been a chance of a run out.

Shreyas Iyer is out! Falls to an attempted sweep shot. Misses the ball and it hits his back leg (thigh). The slower ball foxes him. It looks out. A review is taken by the batter. An edge can be the only thing that will save him. But no bat involved. Three reds. Shreyas falls for 87 (105b). India seven down for 271. Jaydev Unadkat comes out to bat.

IND 264/6 in 71 overs (leads by 37 runs): Axar living dangerously. In defending a full delivery from Miraz, he nearly handed the fielder at silly mid-off a catch. Then, off a short delivery, he played a cut shot; the ball went past the slip fielder to the boundary.

Another boundary, as Shreyas sweeps Shakib to deep backward square leg. Floated up, on middle stump; Shreyas drives the ball to long-off for a single. Caught! At the boundary. Axar perishes trying to hit a six; he lofts the ball down the ground, but can’t clear the fielder stationed at the boundary: Shanto. The umpire checks whether the boot of the fielder touched the boundary paddings, but it’s all good. Bangladesh has its sixth. Axar out for 4 (11b). R. Ashwin is the new batter.

IND 254/5 in 69 overs (leads by 27 runs): A quiet over from Shakib Al Hasan, just one run coming from it.

Pant is content in defending or leaving alone deliveries in the next over bowled by Miraz. And out! Against the run of play. Short of a length from Miraz, he goes back in his crease to steer the ball to the off-side, gets an edge to the wicketkeeper. Welcome breakthrough for Bangladesh, at long last. Rishabh Pant is out for 93 (104b). Superb effort.

Axar Patel comes out to bat. Nicely comes forward to defend.

Axar drives Shakib to mid-off; shouts of ‘catch it’. But it’s not out, Axar attempted a flick but the ball touched his pad and went straight to the short leg fielder. The left-hand batter nicely leaves alone the final delivery of the over.

Shreyas Iyer plays through the off-side. | Photo Credit: AP

IND 252/4 in 66 overs (leads by 25 runs): Khaled’s good length delivery from around the wicket is driven by Shreyas for a boundary. Lots of short deliveries in this over as well. Brings up the 150 partnership. Again, the bowler comes up to the batter for a short chat. Shreyas is happy to oblige, gives him a single and says a few things. The final delivery is pulled to midwicket for a single.

Miraz is back in the attack. A run-out chance! Shreyas plays a short delivery to mid-off, Pant takes off from the non-strikers end, but then comes back. He had to dive to make it back. Not out. A play and a miss from Shreyas: he attempts to cut a short one but misses. Both batters pick up singles through long-on, before Shreyas drives through long-off for four runs.

IND 241/4 64 overs (leads by 14 runs): Khaled continues to bowl short. Shreyas picks up a single through square leg in the fourth delivery. Pant gets a short delivery and dispatches it to the long-on boundary with a stylish pull shot. He moves on to 90.

Shreyas gets a full delivery outside off-stump from Taskin, and takes full toll, lofting the ball for four through extra cover. The next delivery is short, and it’s pulled away to fine leg for a single. Slower delivery on off-stump, it’s flicked away by Pant for a single. Another single through fine leg is picked up by Shreyas on the final delivery to keep strike.

IND 229/4 in 62 overs (leads by two runs): Welcome back. Taskin Ahmed to resume proceedings.

Shreyas gets India past Bangladesh’s total, picking up a couple of runs through extra cover by gently driving the ball. Taskin surprises Shreyas by bowling a slower short ball; Shreyas attempts the pull but is early on the shot. A single picked through the off-side. Pant is surprised by the sharp bounce as he tries to negotiate a good-length delivery. The ball climbs up and hits the bat handle.

Rishabh Pant plays a stroke during his innings of 93 on Day Two. | Photo Credit: AP

1:45pm: Rishabh Pant’s innings has deflated Bangladesh and changed the complexion of the match. India was in trouble when Kohli nicked Taskin behind early on in the post-lunch session, but Pant and Shreyas then resurrected the innings sagaciously, taking their time initially before opening up. There were a few missed chances - two catches at the boundary, one catch at point, and a missed stumping. It’s been India’s session. Join us in another 15 minutes or so for the last session of the day.

--

The shock therapy continues. Short ball after short ball by Khaled. But Shreyas is up to it; he takes them on and plays the pull stroke. Picks up a run on the third delivery. To Pant, however, the fast bowler bowls a good-length ball, on leg stump. Then short again, and left alone by Pant. Short of a length again, defended again. TEA. India 226/4 in 61 overs, trails Bangladesh by one run.

IND 225/4 in 60 overs (trails by two runs): It seems Bangladesh will test India out with the short ball. Khaled comes on to bowl, and starts off from around the wicket to Shreyas. Shreyas’s third pull shot - off the third delivery of the over - fetches him a single. It brings up his fifth Test half-century. The short ball to Pant is left alone by the batter; Khaled then comes down to have a short chat with him.

Once again, Pant ducks underneath the short one. Final delivery of the over is pulled to fine leg by Pant for a single.

Shakib is back in the attack. Pant sweeps - doesn’t keep the ball on the ground, but it’s safe. Single. The fifth delivery is short; Shreyas goes back and pulls it over deep midwicket for a six. Another pull, and Shreyas takes a single to keep strike.

IND 215/4 in 58 overs (trails by 12 runs): Shreyas moves to 42 as he nudges a short delivery off his hips to deep square leg for a single. The bowler: Taijul. Pant brings up the 100 partnership with a bellicose stroke, hitting out to deep midwicket for a four. He then steps down the pitch and deposits the ball behind the sightscreen for a six. 200 up for India with that stroke.

Now Shreyas is inspired by his partner, and he comes down the pitch to Miraz and hits a flat six to deep midwicket. The fielder at the boundary got a hand to that, or just the fingertips. Shreyas flicks the fifth delivery of the over to square leg for a single. And then another six! Pant goes down the pitch and lofts Miraz beyond long-on, in the stands. Once again, the had comes off his bat.

Rishabh Pant plays a unique stroke, his left hand coming off the bat. | Photo Credit: AP

IND 191/4 in 56 overs (trails by 36 runs): Shreyas hits a boundary this time. It’s a quick, short delivery from Taijul. Shreyas pulls to deep midwicket to move to 39. Shreyas drives to deep extra cover for a single. Lots of singles on offer as the field has spread.

Miraz comes on to bowl his 13th over. A relatively quiet over, just one coming from it: Shreyas’ flick to deep midwicket fetches him a single. A shout for lbw as Pant comes forward to defend. The ball hit the bat first, it seems. Interest shown only by the bowler.

IND 184/4 in 54 overs (trails by 43 runs): Mehidy replaces Shakib. Pant yorks himself as he tries to negotiate a very full delivery on middle stump. Pant goes down the pitch on the next delivery, and is nearly caught by the man at long-off! It’s Mushfiqur Rahim, who dives back towards the boundary to catch the ball, but attempts it with one hand. The ball bursts through the hand and falls behind the boundary paddings. Mushfiqur lands awkwardly; hope he hasn’t hurt himself.

Pant picks up a single on the next delivery through the off-side.

The crowd is chanting Taskin’s name. And the burly fast bowler almost responds with a wicket. Pant tried to flick a good-length delivery angling away from him from over the wicket but got a leading edge. There are fielders stationed at cover and extra cover, but the ball lands on the ground before getting to the cover fielder. Pant gets a single on the delivery through point. The run rate this session has been 5.26. Taskin bowls short to Shreyas, who pulls to deep midwicket for two runs. The fifth delivery is full; Shreyas drives the ball to deep point for two more. It was a thick edge: Shreyas was probably trying to play the ball to cover or extra cover. Another drive, and another couple of runs.

Shreyas Iyer plays an aggressive stroke. | Photo Credit: AP

IND 170/4 in 52 overs (trails by 57 runs): Shakib has a smile on his face as he sees Pant trying to hit a ramp-pull to fine leg. But he doesn’t manage to get bat on ball. Pant steps down the pitch to Shakib and lofts him down the ground for a six! The hand came off the bat handle as he played that stroke. The final delivery of the over is swept to deep midwicket for a single.

The third delivery of Taskin’s 11th over is a bouncer, but it’s too high: wide. Pant taps the ball to cover and picks up a quick single. Last delivery: play and a miss from Shreyas. It’s in the corridor outside the off-stump.

IND 161 for 4 in 50 overs (trails by 66 runs): And a stumping chance missed! Nurul Hasan doesn’t gather the ball in his gloves and pays the price for it. Shreyas steps down the track for a big hit, is beaten, but survives. Shakib, the captain, has his hands on his head. The next ball, a short one, is cut to the point boundary. Later in the over, Shreyas manages to hit one down the ground for four.

Taskin resumes proceedings after the drinks break. Pant is content in defending the good-length deliveries; on the fifth delivery, he picks up a single.

IND 152/4 in 48 overs (trails by 75 runs): Shakib now comes on to bowl.

Pant plays the first ball off his hips to fine leg and picks up four runs. Moves to 40 (off just 44). Then he whips one to midwicket for a single. Shreyas punches one off the backfoot for a single. Pant comes down the track to the Bangladesh captain to hit a huge six, but doesn’t manage to get the ball in the sweet spot of the bat. The ball lands safely in the deep on off-side and one run is picked up. 50 partnership up.

Taijul resumes. Pant goes down the pitch and hits the ball hard. It hits the stumps. A full delivery on off-stump: it’s slog-sweep merrily by Pant over deep midwicket for a six! 150 up for India. Pant then works the ball off his legs for a couple more. And that brings up his 50. Pant defends the final three deliveries of the over.

Rishabh Pant flicks one to the leg side. | Photo Credit: AP

IND 137/4 in 46 overs (trails by 90 runs): Khaled Ahmed is back into the attack. The fourth delivery is a half-volley on middle-stump, and it’s flicked away to deep midwicket for a nice boundary by Pant. Khaled switches to around the wicket; bowls a short delivery outside off-stump which is cut away for four. The final delivery is a full delivery; Pant just punches it to mid-on and pinches a quick single.

Taijul is back to bowl his 15th over. He bowls from around the wicket to Pant, targetting his pads on a leg-stump line. The third delivery is a fuller one on middle-stump. Pant picks up a single off the next delivery, punching the ball on long-on. No run from the final two deliveries of the over, to Shreyas.

The partnership is blossoming. 43 runs have been added already.

IND 127/4 in 44 overs (trails by 100 runs): Direct hit. The ball hits the stumps as the batters nick a quick single, and runs away to the boundary. Pant is safe: not out. Five runs added to India’s total after Shreyas tucks the ball to the leg side and scampers. A short delivery follows from Miraz; Pant uses his wrists to whip the ball to deep midwicket for two more runs. Oh and beaten: Pant stretches forward to defend a good-length delivery, but the ball narrowly goes past the edge of the bat. Eventful over.

Shreyas living dangerously. Taskin angles the ball into him from a good length; the inside edge saves Shreyas, otherwise he might have been dismissed lbw. And on the next delivery, he is taken by surprise! Short of a length, takes the shoulder of the bat and runs away to point for four runs. And nearly caught! Another sharp delivery, Shreyas plays away from his body and the ball is caught by the diving fielder at gully - Miraz - but he can’t hold on. And Miraz has hurt himself by landing awkwardly; he holds his nose as he walks back to the pavilion to get some treatment.

Shreyas drives to extra cover to pick up a single. And it’s a no-ball, too.

Pant, then, leaves a ball alone, and defends off the front foot. Short and wide, cut to deep point for a single.

IND 112/4 in 42 overs (trails by 115 runs): Short delivery on leg-stump by Miraz; Shreyas tucks it to square leg for a single. Short delivery to Pant, who slaps it to deep extra cover for a single. Miraz probes away in the rest of the over; Shreyas plays the deliveries well.

Play and a miss from Pant, off Taskin. Short of a length, outside the off-stump, Pant tries to cut the ball but can’t put bat on ball. The third delivery of the over is a short one; Pant pulls to deep square leg and picks up another single. Pugnacious from Shreyas: he pounces on a short delivery (the fifth delivery of the over), pulling Taskin to wide long-on for four. And another! This time, he pulls the ball to long-leg for a four. Moves to 10.

IND 101/4 in 40 overs (trails by 126 runs): Pant steps down the pitch to Miraz and plays away from his body to steer away the ball to third man for four. It’s a streaky boundary. Thick edge. Then picks up a single through the off-side after playing a cut shot.

Shreyas Iyer plays out the rest of the over safely. His is not yet off the mark.

Taskin starts his next over with a short ball. Pant pulls the ball to fine leg for a single. It brings up the 100 for India. Another short delivery; Iyer ducks under it. Defends a short-of-a-length delivery, then under a short one again. Another short ball follows; this time, Shreyas pulls to deep square leg to get off the mark. Pant steps down the pitch to Taskin, misses.

Rishabh Pant plays a stroke. | Photo Credit: AFP

IND 94/4 in 38 overs (trails by 133 runs): Welcome back. Taijul to start proceedings.

A misfield at midwicket. Pant flicks the ball to him, and Khaled misfields. Time enough to pick up a single. Misses out on a cut shot off a short delivery, under-edges it, then nicely flicks one to long-on for four. Sweet stroke that, first boundary of the afternoon session.

Taskin Ahmed to bowl the second over. Starts off with a ball on leg-stump, flicked away to fine leg for a single by Pant. Kohli flicks one to mid-on to pick up a couple, but it’s in the air for a bit. No harm done. And edged behind! Kohli perishes! It’s a good length delivery just outside off-stump, perhaps slightly quicker than other deliveries in the over, and Kohli just can stay in his crease and edge behind. Another big wicket. India 94 for 4.

LUNCH: A real duel this, between the two teams, in the first session. Indian batters showed patience to play Bangladesh’s spinners, but made a few errors, and Bangladesh pounced on those errors. Openers Rahul and Gill, and No. 3 Pujara are all back in the pavilion.

Taijul, the left-arm spinner, has taken all those three wickets. But other bowlers - Miraz, Khaled and Taskin - bowled well, too. Khaled, the fast bowler, was testing the batters in his spell at the start of the day. Shakib rolled his arm over as well.

Join us, for the second session, in about 35 minutes. India 86/3, trails Bangladesh by 141 runs.

Kohli plays an off-drive to a spinner during the second day’s play. | Photo Credit: AP

IND 86/3 in 36 overs (trails by 141 runs): Oh, a close shave! Short delivery, outside off, from Mehidy. Pant attempts the cut, gets an edge, and the ball bursts through the right hand of Litton Das, the slip fielder. Das held his hand out over his head to take the catch, but couldn’t hold on. Pant, like Pujara, is also not afraid of coming down the pitch to the spinners, to defend.

Mix-up! The last thing India needs at this time is a run out. Kohli plays the ball to mid-on and scampers for a single. Pant sends him back. Kohli dives to make it back. No harm done. That’s it. LUNCH, on DAY TWO.

IND 85/3 in 35 overs (trails by 142 runs): A long hop from Miraz, whipped away by Pant for a four through midwicket. A twirl of the wrists as he played that stroke - typical of Pant. Then takes another single to leg, moves to 9.

Taijul starts his 13th over with a short delivery; it’s played to third man for a single by Pant. A full delivery is driven to deep extra-cover for a single by Kohli. Oh, and Pant comes down the track and hits the ball hard, straight down the pitch back to the bowler. It’s along the ground, and Taijul partially stops it. The batters pick up a single.

Bangladesh’s players celebrate the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara. | Photo Credit: AP

IND 77/3 in 33 overs (trails by 150 runs): Edged! Off Kohli’s bat this time. He goes back to defend a delivery from Miraz, but gets an edge. The ball thuds into the pads of the wicketkeeper, and trickles away. The batters pick up a single. Pant picks up another run, through point.

Pant picks up a single on the first ball of the next over by Taijul. Oh and some excitement as Kohli doesn’t properly defend off the front foot. Gets a stride out but doesn’t get to the pitch of the ball; the ball touches the gloves but doesn’t carry to anyone, thankfully for India. No runs from the rest of the deliveries.

IND 73/3 in 31 overs (trails by 154 runs): Overpitched from Taijul, Kohli drives to mid-off and picks up a single. Oh, and out! Caught at forward short leg! Pujara just gently tried to defend a fullish delivery on leg-stump, but the ball goes straight to the fielder at short leg. The umpires want to check whether the ball carried on the full. Fingers underneath the ball, OUT.

Another blow for India. Pujara out for 24 (55b).

Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Off the mark off the first ball he faces. Gently guides a delivery to extra cover to pick up a single. Kohli stretches forward to defend the final delivery of the over.

IND 71/2 in 30 overs (trails by 156 runs): One concern for India could be that Pujara isn’t going to the pitch of the deliveries when he is defending the spinners off the front foot. It caused his downfall in the previous Test in Chattogram. That’s unlike Kohli, who is stretching out quite to bit to defend. Maiden over from Taijul.

Short deliveries from Miraz in his fifth over. But Kohli isn’t keen on hitting big strokes. Just gently defends them. Gets a stride out, defends, and picks up a single through point off the fifth delivery.

IND 70/2 in 28 overs (trails by 157 runs): Taijul’s second delivery is on leg-stump, and it’s worked away to fine leg for a single by Pujara. Kohli plays off the front foot very solidly. He goes back in his crease on the last delivery, defends.

Excitement among Bangladesh’s players is sustained as Pujara continues to step down the pitch to smother the deliveries. On the fourth delivery of Miraz’s over, he goes down the pitch and flicks one to deep midwicket for a single.

IND 68/2 in 26 overs (trails by 159 runs): A quiet over from Taijul. Pujara defends the deliveries solidly.

Kohli picks up a single on the second delivery of Miraz’s over. There’s a slight pause in play as the helmet comes out for an additional short mid-on fielder. Oh and the ball keeps low as Kohli goes on to the back foot to negotiate a delivery.

IND 66/2 in 24 overs (trails by 161 runs): Taijul now comes on to bowl from the other end. Starts off with a loose delivery. It’s a short delivery; cut fiercely by Pujara for two runs. Short ball again, on the third delivery, and it’s square driven for a single. Kohli gets a delivery on leg-stump, flicks to pick up a run and keep strike for the next over.

Kohli gets a fullish delivery and he plays the ball to mid-on for a tight single. Some nervy moments for Pujara and India, but no damage done. First, Pujara flicks a delivery to leg, and the ball just narrowly evades the reach of the short-leg fielder. Then, comes forward to defend, and the ball hits the pads. There’s a huge shout for lbw, not given. Bangladesh chooses not to opt for the review.

IND 60/2 in 22 overs (trails by 167 runs): Taskin Ahmed into the attack. Kohli plays a sweet square for a boundary; it was full, and Kohli was picture perfect while playing that stroke. A good, accurate over otherwise from Taskin. Bowls in the corridor, on a good length. DRINKS BREAK.

First over of the day for Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Carefully played by Kohli. Lots of noise from the wicketkeeper. Maiden over.

IND 55/2 in 20 overs (trails by 172 runs): Shakib Al Hasan in the attack now, replacing Khaled. He has 0 for 11 in four overs. First ball is short of a length outside off-stump, punched to deep point for a single. Then Kohli goes on the backfoot and punches the ball to mid-on for another single. 50 up for India.

Pujara pulls out the paddle sweep and picks up a couple through fine leg. 7,000 runs in Test cricket for Pujara. He is the eighth Indian batter to the get to the landmark.

Pujara comes down the pitch to Taijul and tries to flick the ball to leg. No run. The ball trickles to the leg side. Pujara cuts a short delivery to third man, picks up two more. Moves to 18. Final delivery: steps down the pitch and taps the ball back to the bowler. There’s a bit of excitement as the ball is in the air for a while, but no damage done.

IND 48/2 in 18 overs (trails by 179 runs): Another streaky boundary, although Pujara played that with soft hands to reduce the probability of the edge carrying to the slips. The ball goes past the slip fielders to the boundary. Three slips in place for Khaled.

Pujara picks up a single through backward square leg. Kohli is picture perfect in defence, as he was in the previous over of the left-arm spinner. Oh plays away from the body; it’s a short of a length delivery. This time Kohli gets a boundary. It’s a risky stroke but Kohli off the mark as the ball runs away to the point boundary.

A short delivery outside off-stump from Taijul is slapped away to deep extra cover for a single by Pujara. Attacking field and a lot of noise from behind the stumps. Bangladesh certainly has its tails up.

IND 38/2 in 16 overs (trails by 189 runs): A leg-stump half-volley from Khaled. It’s a rare loose delivery from the fast bowler, and Gill flicks it to deep midwicket to pick up a couple of runs. Then a full delivery outside off-stump: driven by Gill, who finds the gap between point and cover. Three runs picked up. Khaled finds his line and length on the third ball. And it’s defended by Pujara. Then he bowls in the corridor; Pujara shoulders arms. Oh and the fifth delivery was an excellent one: It’s just outside the off-stump, on a good length, Pujara can just hang his bat out in front and hope that the ball doesn’t take the edge. And it doesn’t.

Pujara tucks the final ball to the leg side for a couple.

Oh and another! Gill goes for the sweep off Taijul and perishes! The ball hits the pad. Gill doesn’t even bother to go for the review. Bangladesh in the ascendancy: Gill departs for 20 (39b). India two down now. Virat Kohli comes out to bat. Kohli goes back in his crease and defends the first ball he faces. Then defends off the front foot. Two slips and a gully for Taijul. Kohli negotiates the rest of the over carefully.

IND 31/0 in 14 overs (trails by 196 runs): Khaled continues to bowl on a good length or slightly fuller. Rahul picks up a single through square leg. The rest of the deliveries are defended. There is now only one slip in place.

A review! Huge shout for lbw. It’s a short of a length delivery, but Rahul comes down the pitch to smother it, but doesn’t get to the pitch of the ball, and defends. The ball thuds into the pads. Not out given by the umpire, but it has to be reversed! It’s pad first; three reds! Rahul walks back for 10 (45b). Cheteshwar Pujara walks out to bat.

Pujara defends the first delivery off the front foot. Oh and an edge, on the fourth ball! Goes past the slip fielder. Four runs. Streaky boundary for Pujara, who is off the mark. The rest of the deliveries are all defended.

IND 26/0 in 12 overs (trails by 201 runs): Two slips and a gully in place for Khaled. Another quiet over, and the bowler is pretty accurate, pegging away on an off-stump line (or just outside) on a good length. Gill is beaten on the final delivery.

First boundary! Slightly short of a length from Taijul, Rahul goes back in his crease, makes room, and punches it through extra-cover for four. This over, there’s additional cover near the pitch for Taijul: a silly mid-off is in place, too. Rahul picks up a single on the fifth delivery through mid-on.

IND 21/0 in 10 overs (trails by 206 runs): Taijul bowls the second over. A slip and silly mid-on in place for him. Rahul tries to negotiate the deliveries carefully. Beaten! on the fourth delivery, the ball passes the bat, narrowly evading the outside edge and Rahul hangs his bat in front of him.

IND 21/0 in 9 overs (trails by 206 runs): All set for action. Khaled bowls the first delivery of the day to Shubman Gill. Cuts him into half. It was an in-ducker; pitched on a good length. Excellent delivery. Then sprays it down the leg side. Bowls full - but not overpitched - and defended solidly off the front foot by Gill. 4th ball: slightly short of a length, and on middle and leg, defended by Gill and the batters pick up a single.

K. L. Rahul tucks the ball to long leg for a single. Last ball: defended by Gill.

8:45am: Sanjay Manjrekar, in his pitch report, says there are already three ‘rough’ areas for bowlers to exploit from the VIP end. It’s an indication that the pitch may deteriorate rapidly as the Test progresses. Bangladesh’s spinners will want to exploit these marks on the pitch to try and unsettle the Indian batters.

Welcome to Day Two of the second Test in Dhaka. It’s excellent weather for Test cricket here: it’s currently 18 degrees celcius, and the temperature will rise to 27 by afternoon.

“Happy and chuffed about it. Grateful for the way things have panned out for me, and the domestic cricket that has made me a better cricketer. Love bowling with the red ball. Captaincy has been positive for me. It has got the best out of me. [The last 24 hours] have been wonderful. The feeling of donning the whites for the nation - nothing can match it.” - Jaydev Unadkat says he is elated to be playing this Test. A reminder - he missed 118 of India’s Tests after his debut in 2010 before playing his second.

Day 1 Report

Bangladesh was propped up by a gutsy, backs-to-the-wall half-century by Mominul Haque (84, 157b, 12x4, 1x6) as it made 227 first-innings runs on day one of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium here. In reply, India was 19 for no loss at stumps.

The former Bangladesh captain, who was not picked for the Chattogram Test, hadn’t reached double-digit figures in nine straight innings. But he came up with a chanceless knock but for one thick edge off R. Ashwin that flew between Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli at first slip early on.

Mominul kept it tight, mostly clipping and guiding deliveries bowled on his legs for runs. As time wore on, he turned less risk-averse, lifting Jaydev Unadkat – who replaced Kuldeep Yadav in an eyebrow-raising move – over the cordon and cutting him to the point fence to reach his fifty.

He danced down the track to Ashwin and went inside-out before clubbing the offie for a six over wide long-on to move into the 80s. But Ashwin eventually had his measure when Mominul shouldered arms to a carrom ball, and the red cherry brushed the glove and nestled in Pant’s hands.

Bangladesh could have prospered more if not for its lead batters’ now infamous tardiness. After electing to bat, openers Najmul Hossain and Zakir Hasan held the Indian bowlers at bay for more than an hour, only for the middle-order to undo all the good work.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan spooned a catch to the mid-off fielder off Umesh Yadav (15-4-25-4) first ball after lunch, while Litton Das (25, 26b, 2x4, 1x6) couldn’t keep a lazy flick off Ashwin down and was caught at short mid-wicket. Mehidy Hasan, in fine batting form of late, tried to cut Umesh when there was no room and edged behind.

The innings’ first breakthrough was however provided by Unadkat, who snared first-Test centurion Zakir for his maiden Test wicket. Unadkat had played his only other Test in December 2010, even before Kohli made his debut.

He bowled a nagging line and repeatedly got the ball to rise awkwardly. Zakir was out to one such delivery, which rose and ballooned off the glove to K.L. Rahul at fourth slip. He also ended the dogged Mushfiqur Rahim’s resistance (26, 46b, 5x4), squaring him up and having him caught behind.

The circumstances surrounding Unadkat’s selection may not have been ideal, but the 31-year-old acquitted himself rather well.

THE SQUADS

India: KL Rahul (c.), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc), Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed.

