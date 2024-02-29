IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out; Bumrah back for India

Middle-order batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of India’s fifth and final Test against England, set to start in Dharamsala on March 7, confirmed BCCI through a statement today.

Rahul had suffered a quadriceps injury in the first Test of the series, in Hyderabad.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah also made a comeback to the Indian squad after he was rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, where India sealed the series 3-1.

The statement added that spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been released from the Indian squad, so that he can represent Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan dropped from BCCI annual contracts list

The statement also mentioned that pacer Mohammed Shami had undergone an ankle surgery on February 26 and that he will soon head to NCA Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation process.