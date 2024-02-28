MagazineBuy Print

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan dropped from BCCI annual contracts list; Rohit, Virat, Jadeja, Bumrah retained in Grade A+

The BCCI said that Iyer and Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 18:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer during a T20I against South Africa.
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer during a T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer during a T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The BCCI announced its annual player retainership for the 2023/24 season on Wednesday and did not consider Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for the central contracts.

“Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team,” the board said in a statement.

The batting duo has not been a part of the Indian team amid reports of their refusal to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was offered a Grade B contract last season, was also omitted from the list, having not played a Test match since the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among the players handed their first contracts. Shubman Gill was promoted from Grade B tro Grade A as was K.L. Rahul. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah continue to be the four players in the highest grade — A+.

In addition, the BCCI also announced the ‘Fast Bowling contracts’ for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa. In addition, the board said that players who will feature in three Tests, eight ODIs or 10 T20Is will automatically be included in Grade C.

Here is the full list of player contracts:

Full List
Grade A+ (4 players)
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
Grade A (6 players)
R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed. Siraj, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
Grade B (5 players)
Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Grade C (15 players)
Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

