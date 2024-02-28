Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan dropped from BCCI annual contracts list; Rohit, Virat, Jadeja, Bumrah retained in Grade A+

The BCCI announced its annual player retainership for the 2023/24 season on Wednesday and did not consider Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for the central contracts.

“Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team,” the board said in a statement.

The batting duo has not been a part of the Indian team amid reports of their refusal to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was offered a Grade B contract last season, was also omitted from the list, having not played a Test match since the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among the players handed their first contracts. Shubman Gill was promoted from Grade B tro Grade A as was K.L. Rahul. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah continue to be the four players in the highest grade — A+.

In addition, the BCCI also announced the ‘Fast Bowling contracts’ for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa. In addition, the board said that players who will feature in three Tests, eight ODIs or 10 T20Is will automatically be included in Grade C.

Here is the full list of player contracts: