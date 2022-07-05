India vs England live score 5th Test, Day 5: England 259/3 chasing 378; Bairstow, Root share 151 stand

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fifth day of the fifth Test between India and England from Edgbaston in Birmingham.

14:31: Michael Atherton thinks Jadeja was bowling at the wrong end yesterday - the rough would work better for him at the pavilion end. 23 overs till the new ball but the way Bairstow and Root are going at the moment, they might just render the new ball obsolete. It continues to be overcast and cool in Birmingham this morning. That said, there is reportedly very little chance of rain, which, if you are an Indian fan, isn't good news.

☁ "Overcast morning" in Birmingham...



via instagram/rashwin99



Head over to our blog for the final day of #ENGvsIND: https://t.co/FpYviXKb4y pic.twitter.com/vQLUMINwZv — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 5, 2022

14.23: Edgbaston will be packed to the rafters today, following the examples of Trent Bridge and Headingley in offering free tickets on the fifth day. Meanwhile, here's Jimmy Anderson talking to Sky Sports: “We were up against it [yesterday], had seven wickets to get, but we had that belief that we’d go out there and really challenge it. Ben had the strength of mind to say how we had to go about it and it paid off. The ball wasn’t doing much so the short stuff was the way to go.”

14:00 : Welcome back. Root is on 76 off 112 balls and Bairstow 72 off 87. They have steadied England after three wickets fell in three overs either side of tea, threatening to spoil a spectacular start by openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley. The two had added 107 in just 21.4 overs. Will Root and Bairstow see England home with relative ease or will there be a final twist in the tale? It's quite overcast over Edgbaston at the moment. Indian bowlers would hope those conditions prevail when they come out to bowl. England have had three successful chases of 279, 299 and 296 against New Zealand. Can they add one more to the tally?

ENGLAND 259/3 IN 57 OVERS AT STUMPS (Root 76*, Bairstow 72*; Bumrah 2-53)

HOW DAY 4 PANNED OUT

England is closing in on a historic win over India in the fifth Test after a riveting fourth day at Edgbaston. Chasing 378, the host side moved to 259-3, needing 119 more on the final day. REPORT

TRIVIA

India has never won a Test at Edgbaston, losing six and drawing one on the 1986 tour.

Bumrah is the first fast bowler to captain India's Test team since Kapil Dev in 1987.