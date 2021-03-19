England fined for slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India

England has been fined 20 per cent of its match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20I against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, and third umpire Virendar Sharma leveled the charges.