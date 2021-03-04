IND vs END, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: India strikes first as Axar removes Sibley for 2

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England to 10/1 after 6 overs: Axar to Sibley. OUT! There comes that dreaded straighter one and it smashes Sibley's stumps. Sibley anticipates the turn into him and plays down the wrong line as Axar's dipper takes the inside-edge onto the stumps. Dom Sibley b Patel 2 (8b)

Axar Patel into the attack.

England 10/0 after 5 overs: Some massive movement for Ishant! Sibley opts for an old-fashioned leave but Ishant brings one in sharply that misses the top of off by bare inches. The openers have fended off some serious threat from the Indian pacers early on.

England 6/0 after 2 overs: A fine start for Siraj as he nearly wraps up Sibley. Siraj has his outswinger on put as he beats the outside edge off Sibley with a stunner outside the off-stump.

Mohammed Siraj runs in from the other end.

England 0/0 after 1 over: Ishant to Crawley. Ishant hits the pads and there's a review second-ball! Umpire Nitin Menon is not shaken and Ishant prompts his captain to go for the review. Kohli goes for it and the replays show that the ball has missed the stumps by a fair margin. Excellent decision from the on-field umpire as India loses its first review. Ishant has managed to tail in the ball sharply early on here and Crawley has an uncomfortable start.

We are nearly there! England openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley open the innings for England as India takes the field. Ishant Sharma with the new ball

==================================================

So, a wary England goes batting heavy for the final Test while India does not tinker much. Umesh's staggering numbers not enough at the moment as Mohammed Sirah pips him for a spot in the XI.

TOSS: England wins the Toss and Elects to Bat

India: Out: Jasprit Bumrah, In: Mohd Siraj

England: Out: Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, In: Dan Lawrence, Dom Bess

England XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, James Anderson, Dom Bess India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj



Final preps in full swing

Root v Rohit with the bat. Ashwin v the rest with the ball.

Series so far

Most runs: Joe Root - 333 (6 innings), Rohit Sharma - 296 (6 innings), R Ashwin - 176 (5 innings), Virat Kohli - 172 (5 innings) Most wickets: R Ashwin - 24 (3 matches), Axar Patel - 18 (2 matches), Jack Leach - 16 (3 matches)



30 minutes away from the Toss. With the pitch touted to play on similar lines of the previous Test, Joe Root will be on a tough spot. Meanwhile, India's toss-up will be between Umesh/Siraj and Kuldeep/Sundar.

One final stretch | Joe Root will lead England in his 50th Test as captain in the final match of the series. - Sportzpics

NUMBERS GAME

Rohit Sharma is 19 runs away from becoming the first opener and the second Indian to hit 1000 runs in the World Test Championship. Rohit could also become the fastest Asian opener to 1000 Test runs.

James Anderson is currently on 898 international wickets. He is two scalps away from being the third fast bowler after Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath to bag 900 wickets. The veteran bowler will be the sixth overall to the feat.

Virat Kohli will equal MS Dhoni in leading India in most Test matches on Thursday - 60.

Kohli needs 17 runs to become the third captain after Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith to amass 12,000 international runs.

MATCH PREVIEW

Over the course of this enticing four-match series, England and India have had their share of highs and lows. Individual brilliances have trumped the oppositions to put the respective sides in the fore on numerous occasions. From Joe Root's double-hundred and Jack Leach's improving numbers in the sub-continent to Rohit Sharma's commanding batsmanship alongside Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel's sheer brilliance with the ball - the series has had it all. However, one element has taken away the spotlight by marring all the quality on display.

The pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad have drawn criticism from different corners with it hitting the crescendo at last week's two-day affair in the Pink Ball Test. Take away all the noise and we have a tale of yet another fightback from team India when the chips were down.

India vs England fourth Test: The road to World Test Championship final

Joe Root and England have themselves to blame after their rotation policy cast a shadow on their best XI for the conditions. Clearly, the batsmen went in expectations of an unplayable dust-bowl and rather fell into the furrows of some clinical precision of Axar Patel and the guile of Ravichandran Ashwin while the Indian pacers took a chill-pill.

Thursday would be no different for Root and his men, for they need to get the basics right to stay in the game and stun the host with another fight-back to obstruct its way to the World Test Championship Final.

What is a good pitch? Daljit Singh spells out

While India would be eyeing another telling blow to England, a valiant draw would be the last resort to save the qualification for the inaugural final. As for the visitor, it will have the backing of arch-rival Australia for quelling India, for a England win could mean Australia qualifies for July's World Test Championship final. The stakes, as always, is high for a contest in whites.

What They Said

"There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tracks. I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced conversation. But the unfortunate bit is everyone plays along with that narrative (spinning tracks) and keeps making it news till the time it is relevant. And then a Test match happens, if you win on day 4 or 5, no one says anything but if it finishes in two days, everyone pounces on the same issue," Virat Kohli on the unwarranted criticism on spinning pitches.

Kohli says too much noise about spin-friendly pitches, urges to get on with the game

"As batters, if you don't score runs, you'll always look at yourselves and find ways to improve - we've certainly done that. We've looked at our dismissals and how we can build big partnerships and get some significant scores if it is a similar surface this time around," Joe Root on the importance of building partnerships to put England back on track.

Stats Highlights

Joe Root has only been out twice when playing a conventional or reverse sweep since the start of the Sri Lanka Test tour, scoring 233 runs in the process; the other England batsmen have recorded 206 runs between them over the same period, being dismissed on 12 occasions when deploying those strokes.



James Anderson has gone 454 deliveries without dismissing Virat Kohli in Test cricket; he has been dropped three times off his bowling in that time.



Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes on 11 occasions in Test cricket, almost twice the number of any other bowler; the England all-rounder has only been able to average 18 against him.



India is yet to lose at Narendra Modi Stadium in men’s Test cricket versus England (W2, D1); the host has only tasted two defeats at the Ahmedabad ground in the format (W5, D6).



Joe Root claimed innings figures of 5/8 at this ground in the 3rd Test, the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (Arthur Gilligan's 6/7 v South Africa); it was the first time he had taken that many scalps in a first-class innings and it was the first example of an England captain taking a five-fer in men’s Test cricket since 1983 (Bob Willis, 5/35 v New Zealand).

==================================================

The teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-capt.), K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w.k.), Wriddhiman Saha (w.k.), R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England: Joe Root (Capt.), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (w.k.) Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Mark Wood



On-field umpires: Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma; Third umpire: Anil Chaudhary; Fourth umpire: Shamshuddin; Match referee: Javagal Srinath.

Hours of play: 9.30am to 11.30pm; 12.10pm to 2.10pm; 2.30pm to 4.30pm (can be extended till 5pm)