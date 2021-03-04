India vs England: Virat Kohli equals yet another record set by MS Dhoni!

Virat Kohli, on Thursday, equaled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of leading India in most Test matches.

Kohli, who, after England's 10-wicket drubbing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 25, became India's most successful Test captain at home, said it has been a pleasure to have led the side in 60 red-ball games.

"It's been unbelievable captaining India for so long, and in Tests we have come up the ranks quite well. We look forward to coming together as a side.

"We have a great bunch of guys who have bought into my vision as captain," he said during the toss ahead of the fourth Test.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is next on the list of India captains with the most Tests (49). Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin follow, having captained in 47 matches each.

India currently leads the England series 2-1 and needs at least a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord's in June. A loss for Kohli and Co. will see Australia take up the coveted spot.