IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes first Indian to achieve unique double after picking 30th Test fifer

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 30th Test fifer during the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

With that feat, he not only equaled James Anderson's five wicket-haul count in Test cricket, but also inched closer to the highest-placed Indian bowler, Anil Kumble, on the leaderboard, who has 35 five-fors against his name.

Adjudged the Man of the Series for his 32 wickets and invaluable 189 runs that includes a game-changing hundred in Chennai, Ashwin has now become the first Indian to clinch 30 or more wickets in a Test series twice. In 2015, he had picked 31 wickets in a four-match series against South Africa.

Only five cricketers have achieved the unique double of 30-plus wickets and a hundred in the same series. Ashwin is the only one to do it in a four-Test series. Imran Khan, Ian Botham, Richie Benaud and George Giffen complete the list.

On Saturday, Ashwin picked up the prized scalps of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Dan Lawrence and Jack Leach.

Ashwin, after India beat England by an innings and 25 runs to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, said he was happy things worked out well.

"Being desperate is bad, being content is bad, but it's important for me to be happy, and I've stayed on my feet, and worked out batsmen and I'm happy it has worked out well for me," the 34-year-old said during the post-match presentation ceremony.