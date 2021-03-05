Home Records IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant scores third Test century India vs England, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant scored a century off 115 balls against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar Kolkata 05 March, 2021 16:33 IST India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - BCCI/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Kolkata 05 March, 2021 16:33 IST Rishabh Pant brought up his third Test century on day two of the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.Pant, who became only the second batsman after Joe Root to cross 500 Test runs in 2021, took on star pacer James Anderson immediately after the visiting side took the new ball.FOLLOW | IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant hits hundred as India's lead storms past 50 Pant reached his hundred with a slog sweep off Root for six. A reverse sweep over slip off Jimmy Anderson's bowling was the highlight of Pant's innings. He eventually holed out for 101. More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.