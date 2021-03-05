IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant scores third Test century

Rishabh Pant brought up his third Test century on day two of the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pant, who became only the second batsman after Joe Root to cross 500 Test runs in 2021, took on star pacer James Anderson immediately after the visiting side took the new ball.

Pant reached his hundred with a slog sweep off Root for six. A reverse sweep over slip off Jimmy Anderson's bowling was the highlight of Pant's innings. He eventually holed out for 101.

More to follow...