IND V ENG IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Pujara to resume at 24/1; India aims big lead vs England India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Streaming: Get the live cricket score updates, ball-by-ball commentary updates between IND vs ENG from Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 March, 2021 07:20 IST Rohit Sharma (8*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 March, 2021 07:20 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.LIVE SCORECARDDAY 1 - REVIEWAfter ringing in two changes and moving into the final Test with a fully-loaded batting department, England fell flat once again on an even surface, conducive to the batsmen. Joe Root and Co. got their initial plans right with the squad and received an added boost in winning the toss.However, the visitor's nightmare continued against the young gun Axar Patel, whose precision leaves no trail whatsoever in the English camp. Openers Sibley and Crawley fell quickly to the left-armer before a fiery spell from India's pace sensation Mohammed Siraj trapped the England skipper, Joe Root early.England soon got into a hazy situation, failing to strike its balance between aggression and defense. Ben Stokes (55) and Dan Lawrence (46) tried their luck on a pitch yet to show its true self. England failed to cash in on the absence of Ravi Ashwin running in for long spells as captain Kohli held his talisman back for the day. The cream of the English batting was undone by which time Ashwin had found his rhythm and drift on the 'polished' Ahmedabad track. IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Axar put India in front on day one England, however, managed to cross 200 - 205 to be precise - for the first time since its massive 578 in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai (seems all so long ago). India began its innings late on Thursday evening and openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were invited to have a first-hand experience of a Jimmy Anderson masterclass. The veteran paceman snapped Gill in the first over, trapping him infront of the stumps with a typical in-swinger. Gill's woes in the sub-continent seems to have found a new dimension with him being prone to a bowled/lbw dismissal against the incoming delivery. India saw off the day with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara remaining unbeaten on Day 1. 'Bat well through the first session and bat all day long' will be the mantra for Kohli's men on Day 2. WHAT THEY SAID"I think we will look back on that and be disappointed by some of the batting. We are more than capable of scoring at least 300 on a wicket like that out here. (It is) frustrating but we can't dwell on it too much and it was nice to get a wicket at the end of the day," Ben Stokes on England failing to get past 300 in its first innings. Mohammed Siraj: Ben Stokes abused me, Virat Kohli handled it ==================================================England XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, James Anderson, Dom BessIndia XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed SirajOn-field umpires: Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma; Third umpire: Anil Chaudhary; Fourth umpire: Shamshuddin; Match referee: Javagal Srinath.