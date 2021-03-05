James Anderson becomes third pacer to pick 900 international wickets

England's James Anderson became only the third pacer to pick 900 international wickets when he had India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane caught at slip on the stroke of lunch on day two on Friday. Glenn McGrath (949) and Wasim Akram (916) complete the list.

Anderson is also the first English bowler to reach the milestone, with Stuart Broad the next active bowler on the list of cricketers with most wickets across formats (760).

FILE PHOTO: England pacer James Anderson during the third Test against India at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. - BCCI/SPORTZPICS

Additionally, there are three spinners with more than 900 wickets - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL, 1347), Shane Warne (AUS, 1001) and Anil Kumble (IND, 956).

Dismissing most players for a duck in Tests

On Thursday, Anderson removed Shubman Gill in the very first over of the second innings. With Gill's dismissal, Anderson not only clinched his 899th international scalp but also equalled McGrath's record of dismissing most players for a duck in Tests - 104. Warne and Muralitharan, with 102 wickets each are next on the list.