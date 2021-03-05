Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's record of most Test ducks as India captain

Virat Kohli, on Friday, departed without bothering the scorers during the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had Kohli flummoxed by the odd bouncer which saw the Indian skipper edge one straight into the gloves of a leaping Ben Foakes behind the stumps.

This is only the second time after 2014 in England that the 32-year-old has got two ducks in the same series.

With that dismissal, Kohli has now equaled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of getting dismissed for nought for the most number of times as India captain in Test cricket - eight.

Kohli has also gone on to join BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at the top of the list of India skippers with the most dismissals for 0 in international matches - 13.

WTC numbers

Kohli has now gone on to score four ducks in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). Among Indians, Kohli has jointly registered the most ducks alongside pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the tournament. Mohammad Shami and Cheteshwar Pujara figure next on the list with three.

The Pakistani duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, Australia's Pat Cummins and South Africa's Anrich Nortje, with five ducks apiece, feature on the top of the overall list in the WTC.