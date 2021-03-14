Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to reach 12000 international runs

Virat Kohli, on Sunday, became the first Indian cricketer to score 12000 international runs as captain. When he crossed the 17-run mark in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad, he reached the milestone.

The next Indian on the list of cricketing greats is former skipper and wicketkeeper -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- with 11207 runs to his name, scored from 2007 to 2018.

Kohli is third on the elite list of captains with most runs in international cricket after Australian and South African legends Ricky Ponting (15440 runs) and Graeme Smith (14878), respectively. He is, however, the fastest among the three to achieve the feat, taking only 226 innings.

Set a target of 165 by the English batsmen, skipper Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan stitched together a 50-run partnership after the early dismissal of opener K. L. Rahul.