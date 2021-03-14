IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score: Will Kohli bring Rohit ahead of Dhawan against England? Toss, playing XI at 6:30

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and England from the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

6:08PM: A couple of selection headaches is bound to happen for India as it would yearn a little more pace up front with the ball. Navdeep Saini, a potential contender, could come in with one of the three spinners making way. The major question would fall on the inclusion of Rohit Sharma, will a confident Kohli persist with the "couple of games' rest" for his deputy or bring back the Hitman out to the park?

Rohit Sharma, last ODI vs England: 102, 2019, Edgbaston Rohit Sharma, last T20I vs England: 100*, 2018, Bristol



6:00PM: Ahead of the Super Sunday clash, here are some key numbers from the contest

Virat Kohli needs 72 more runs to become first man to 3000 T20I runs and is 17 runs away from becoming the third captain to score 12000 runs across formats.



and is from becoming the third captain to score Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded 82 sixes in 46 T20Is . Only Tim Southee (90 sixes in 78 innings) has conceded more.



. Only Tim Southee (90 sixes in 78 innings) has conceded more. England has won its last five away T20I series and eight of its llast 10 T20I series overall.



5:45PM: Red soil to black soil, the tracks have changed and so has England's fortunes. Game on, India!



The fans brim in as the sun sets down at Motera ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and England. - Sportzpics

1st T20I Review

The road to the T20 World Cup hit a rocky start for Team India as it was ousted by the world's no.1 side in the format. A fresh and raring English side brushed aside the ghosts of the Ahmedabad pitch as it stifled the host in the first T20I, clearly dishing Kohli's plans for a team that would adorn more "freedom" in its dynamics.

India who was put into bat first by Morgan, was caught in a quagmire as England unleashed a fiery test with pace from Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. The surprise combo of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul fell early, with the skipper Kohli falling for a successive duck. Save a lone-waging 67 from Shreyas Iyer - under-pressure to perform with new stars Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan vying the spot - India failed to 'experiment' its aggressive side against a confident England lineup.

India vs England: Batting in focus as India aims to level T20I series

Skittling to 124/7, India merely put up a fight against a ballistic England lineup that stormed through the chase with no sweat. England has a foothold on this series as India, despite the huge downplay, has plenty of crevices to fill.

Captain Kohli's big test

Ahead of the first game, Kohli made it clear that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be the opening pair through the series unless either of them carry a niggle or hit rock-bottom with the bat. Rohit, who is at the peak of his powers currently, was "rested" by the Indian captain the next day, creating a stir through the cricketing world and social media. Kohli, who wanted India to experiment aggressive side through the series with the "new additions" in the side, did not include either of Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan to fuel the cause. With four T20Is remaining ahead of the IPL and the World Cup, can Kohli pass the stern test of acing the T20 dynamics, best suited for his side?

Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the men's side's red-ball tour, the switch to T20 and the importance of the series in the run-up to the T20 World Cup and the all-important return to the field for the women's side.



FORM GUIDE (last five matches)

India LLWWW

England WWWWL

WHAT THEY SAID "We have come with a plan and we need to execute it as much as possible. Going into the World Cup, we need to see to it that we have ticked all the boxes. We have to try this as much as possible." - Shreyas Iyer on India aiming to experiment its aggressive side ahead of the T20WC "It's nice to get the big players out early doors to keep the crowd quiet. It was nice to get him out very early. If you get a wicket early doors, or if you're batting and hit some sixes or fours, the crowd goes quiet [and] you can actually hear yourselves talk to each other. That's not something you can generally do in India... especially if India are going well or taking wickets." - Adil Rashid on snapping Virat Kohli for a duck in the first T20I



TEAMS (from)

India : Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan. England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

WHERE TO WATCH THE INDIA vs ENGLAND SERIES?

The IND vs ENG series can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. It can also be watched on the Star Sports television network.