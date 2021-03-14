India's Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan handed debuts against England

Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were handed debuts on Sunday during India's second T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai Indians duo had played a huge part in their franchise's triumph during the 2020 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

Kishan was the leading run-scorer for MI in the latest edition of IPL, with 516 runs at an average of 57.33. Captain Virat Kohli confirmed at the toss that the left-handed batsman will open the innings for India.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar, who was considered to be one of the most unluckiest cricketers from the country due to lack of opportunities, had scored 400-plus runs in the last three IPL seasons with MI.

Ishan and Suryakumar had replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel. respectively, in the lineup from the first T20I. India won the toss and elected to field first in match two of the five-match series.