IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna becomes first Indian bowler to pick up four wickets on ODI debut

While 16 Indian bowlers have picked up three wickets on their One-Day International debut, Prasidh Krishna on Tuesday became the first bowler from the country to pick four wickets in his first 50-over international outing.

Sharing the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krishna went for seven runs in his first over. After Jason Roy hit him for two back-to-back boundaries of the last two deliveries of his next, Jonny Bairstow further dampened his spirits by scoring 22 runs off the sixth over of the England innings.

Krishna made an immediate impact when he returned to bowl in the 15th over, sending Roy back to the dugout. He followed that up with Ben Stokes' dismissal in the next and almost had Eoin Morgan as well but Virat Kohli let the opportunity slip.

READ | India vs England: Shreyas Iyer taken for scans after injuring left shoulder while fielding

Finally, he also took the prized wickets of Sam Billings and Tom Curran to help India cruise to a 66-run victory and establish a 1-0 lead in the series. The Karnataka pacer finished with impressive figures of 8.1-1-54-4.

Speaking to the broadcaster at the end of the game, Krishna said, "It didn't start off well and they came hard at us because we bowled poorly. But we had belief. We picked wickets in a cluster and that helped us a lot."

FOLLOW | Prasidh Krishna takes 4 for 54 as India beats England by 66 runs

When asked what his plans were against the Englishmen, he said: "I understood after my third over, I can't bowl full. Then I hit good length areas and let the ball do the rest. IPL has helped me but it's more important in a 10-over format to come back."

Krishna, who plays in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders, added, "I'd like to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler and I'm trying to get the length more consistently."

Noel David (3/21), Varun Aaron (3/24), Subroto Banerjee (3/30) and Hardik Pandya (3/31) are the next on the leaderboard of bowlers with the best figures on ODI debut.