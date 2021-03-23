India vs England: Shreyas Iyer taken for scans after injuring left shoulder while fielding

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday walked off the field after injuring his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The incident happened during the eighth over of the second innings when Iyer tried to dive and stop a drive by England batsman Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," said the official update from the BCCI medical team.

Iyer, who looked to be in immense pain, captains Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The niggle has raised concerns over his fitness ahead of the remainder of the England series and the IPL, which starts on April 9.