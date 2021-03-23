Home News India vs England: Shreyas Iyer taken for scans after injuring left shoulder while fielding IND v ENG: Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the India vs England, 1st ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Team Sportstar Pune 23 March, 2021 20:25 IST Shreyas Iyer of India receives medical attention during the 1st One-Day International match against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Pune 23 March, 2021 20:25 IST India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday walked off the field after injuring his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.The incident happened during the eighth over of the second innings when Iyer tried to dive and stop a drive by England batsman Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.FOLLOW | India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: Shardul gets Buttler, Morgan, Bairstow; ENG five down "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," said the official update from the BCCI medical team.Iyer, who looked to be in immense pain, captains Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The niggle has raised concerns over his fitness ahead of the remainder of the England series and the IPL, which starts on April 9. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.