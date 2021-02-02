India-England first Test to be played behind closed doors

The first Test between India and England starting February 5 in Chennai will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced on Tuesday.

However, going by the Government's directive that 50 per cent of occupancy could be allowed in stadiums, TNCA will allow the same percentage of spectators for the second Test on February 13.

On Monday, TNCA made the announcement of allowing 180 member associations, which amounts to just 360 tickets, and the media for the first Test. However, it was learnt that this decision didn't go down well with the ECB and the England team.