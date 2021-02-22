IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer backs England's rest and rotation policy

Jofra Archer, the England speedster who missed the second Test against India, has said rest and rotation is absolutely necessary considering the international calendar and life in a bio-bubble.

“I think it’s necessary, especially during Covid and stuff, there’s a lot of quarantine periods. If you hit a good run with the form and then you have to travel with the quarantine, I think rest and rotation is necessary for now,” Archer said on Monday.

England is scheduled to play at least 17 Tests this year, besides the T20 World Cup. The third Test of the ongoing series will be played under the lights and Archer didn’t feel the SG pink ball is different than that by other manufacturers.

“I’ve used the pink-ball a couple of times. It pretty much feels the same. Scruffs a little bit, little bit hard to shine but usually stays a little bit harder and when the lights come on, it does a little bit more than it does during the day,” he said.

Thorpe backs Stokes

Despite R. Ashwin having dismissed England allrounder Ben Stokes a record 10 times, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe has backed Stokes to overcome the mini-battle against India’s premier offspinner.

“I mean not just for the left-handers, if the pitch spins, he (Ashwin) is obviously dangerous for left and right-handers. He is a fine bowler in those conditions as well,” Thorpe said.

“It is a challenge. Ben actually has at times different styles of playing. He can build into an innings as well. I think Ben also has that ability to put a bowler on the backfoot as well, that is something which he certainly should not forget.”