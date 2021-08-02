Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first England Test after bouncer blow

Mayank Agarwal, the opening batsman who was a favourite to open India’s innings in the series-opener in England, has been ruled out of the first Test after being concussed during India’s training session in Nottingham on Monday.



“Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday,” BCCI said in a statement. “The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation.”



The Hindu understands that Agarwal was hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer and fell on the ground. While his teammates and the medical staff led by physiotherapist Nitin Patel attended him, the decision to rest him was taken with the match scheduled to get underway in less than 48 hours.

Agarwal’s injury further thickens the plot over Rohit Sharma’s opening batsman in Nottingham in the first Test. With Shubman Gill having returned to India after aggravating a shin injury during the World Test Championship final, Agarwal was the front-runner to partner Rohit.



During the three-day tour game in Durham from July 20, Rohit and Agarwal had opened the first innings while Cheteshwar Pujara had paired with Agarwal in the second.

Shaw, Yadav to reach London on Tuesday



The national selectors have added Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to the Test as back-up. However, after completing mandatory isolation after being in close contact with Krunal Pandya in Colombo, Shaw and Suryakumar are set to arrive in London.



With another quarantine in offing, the duo is set to be unavailable for the first two Tests. As a result, it will be interesting to see if K.L. Rahul, who scored a hundred batting at No. 5 during the tour game, is preferred over reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran in Nottingham.