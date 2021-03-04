India vs England: Stokes rues England not scoring 300

England all-rounder Ben Stokes conceded the visiting side was disappointed in not putting up a good batting effort on day one after being bowled out for 205.

“I think we will look back on that and be disappointed by some of the batting. We are more than capable of scoring at least 300 on a wicket like that out here. (It is) frustrating but we can't dwell on it too much and it was nice to get a wicket at the end of the day,” said Stokes.

Asked if it was hard to shake off the impact of the losses in the last two matches, the English vice-captain said, “We sit down as a group and say we will try to put it behind us but it is easier said than done. It is a much better wicket than the last one we played on so we are just disappointed not to still be batting.”

Stokes, who top-scored with a fighting 55, said he was disappointed not to make a big one after being trapped leg-before by Washington Sundar. “Frustrated that I spent two-and-a-half hours trying to avoid getting out to a straight ball and then I ended up getting out to a straight ball.”

While the English batsmen tried to be more proactive, they did not get the desired result and Stokes defended the approach saying, “cricket is a great sport where the outcome is what is commented on. We wanted to go and play a certain way as a batting group and our execution let us down today.”