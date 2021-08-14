India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: ENG 119/3 vs Kohli's IND as Joe Root rebuilds at Lord's

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and England as action unfolds at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.



1:40PM IST: All bright and ready!

Good morning from Lord's



A nice blue sky to greet the Home of Cricket ahead of another exciting day of Test cricket.#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/es7uuwybwz — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 14, 2021

1:30PM IST: Two hours to the start. Meanwhile, here's a throwback to 31 years ago! On this day, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international hundred at Old Trafford, Manchester. READ: On this day: Sachin Tendulkar slams maiden Test century, and it didn't stop there

Day 2 Review

With a ton-up KL Rahul and a tentative Ajinkya Rahane doing well to see off the bowlers on day one, India would have set itself an ambitious target for Friday. To its dismay, the plans were shuddered from the over of play as Rahul and Rahane fell off successive overs before Jimmy Anderson paved his way to a 31st Test fifer at 39!

Pant and Jadeja ensured a brief phase of resistance before England bundled India for 364. England's shaky top-order was back to the fore in the second session as Dom Sibley holed out in a dubious manner once again off Siraj before the fiery seamer castled Haseeb Hameed first ball on his return to the set-up after five years.

Kohli's men had their tails up and was all set to hammer down the host before an effortless Joe Root joined hands with a desperate yet gritty Rory Burns to hold fort for England till tea. The pair began to ease up and pierce the gaps in the third session as the frustration of losing two poor reviews began to bother Kohli and his seamers. Mohammed Shami instilled a late nail on the host's hopes of a neat finish as he trapped Burns one short of a fifty. With England finishing the day at 119/3, 245 behind India, an intense day three is on the cards at Lord's. Will India force another early folding for Root's men or can England ride uphill and take the lead to deny chances of an early win?

WHAT THEY SAID

KL Rahul: "It's too early to predict (a win). We want to go out there tomorrow [Saturday] and try and get a couple of wickets and put pressure on their batsmen. We need to be disciplined and keep working on our plans. We have plans for every batsman." READ MORE

James Anderson said his five-wicket haul at Lord’s was as special as the first one he had taken there, 18 years ago against Zimbabwe. - Action Images via Reuters

James Anderson: “It definitely is as special. Every time you play on this ground, it is special. And certainly, the last few times I’ve come here, I think, ‘would this be the last time I’m playing here?’ I think it’s an extra bit special, at Lord’s, certainly for me personally. The place I made my debut. The place I got my first five-wicket haul. And to get seven here is incredible. I don’t know how I did it. Hopefully, it’s not my last time here, and hopefully, it’s not my last time on the honours board.” READ MORE

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson



