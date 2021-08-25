India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Score, Day 1: Virat Kohli's IND eyes 2-0 lead vs ENG at Headingley

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third Test between India and England as action unfurls at Headingley Stadium, Leeds.



A Nottingham draw and an epoch-making win at Lord's. The scripts of India's 2014 campaign and the current series have struck a similar chord up until this moment. Alastair Cook's Englishmen, however, recorded a stunning comeback to waltz MS Dhoni's team seven years ago to clinch the Pataudi Trophy by a 3-1 margin - winning all three of the remaining Tests.

Come Wednesday, Virat Kohli's men will turn up to take on Joe Root's English side with a dramatic tilt of fortunes. The odds are against the home side who has been on the wane with the bat while its star bowlers are all out in crutches and braces besides 'superman' Stokes' sabbatical.

India's day 5 magic at Lord's was a testament to the multitude of skill and determination that India's pacers bring to the fore. The quartet of Ishant, Shami, Bumrah and Siraj have helped Kohli to enforce aggression in ways alien to the Indian cricket fraternity. India will head into the fixture with a firm hold over the series despite it being India's first in Tests at Leeds in 19 years - the last of which witnessed a combined masterclass from Tendulkar, Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

Will Virat Kohli end his century drought at Headingley? The Indian captain is 63 runs short of 23,000 international runs. - GETTY IMAGES

Meanwhile, England's woes continue to blow up as the burden on Root's shoulders continue to grow. With Mark Wood joining Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer on the sidelines, the host's bowling has taken a deep hit heading into the crucial third Test.

Add to it the dwindling efforts with the bat. Barring Root who's been on a run-riot, England's batters have struggled to stand up to the 'new' Indian challenge. A wobbly top-order is set to witness another rejig as Dawid Malan returns to the Test fold after three years post the exclusion of the misfiring Dom Sibley. Plenty at stake for Haseeb Hameed too - his return to the side after five years was crushed by a nippy Mohammed Siraj who etched his name all over the Lord's Test.

Another gripping Test on the line with a lot up for grabs - batsmen in search of runs on either side, Anderson's Bumrah menace and a tussle for crucial World Test Championship points.

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope



