India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Score, Day 4 updates: Kohli, Pujara near milestones; IND eyes comeback at Headingley

Day 3 Review

England was relentless through the first hour. With a 354-run lead against India who set out with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the second essay, Root's men could have fallen prey to complacency. But, a tenacious Jimmy Anderson and a wily Ollie Robinson made it difficult for the Indian openers to get a move on.

Rohit was all of supreme control even as Rahul prodded and pushed to survive. And soon at the stroke of lunch, Rahul fell to Robinson after a fine grab from Bairstow in slips. A shaky middle-order to follow and skepticism of survival was all over again before the second session. Will another 78 ensue?

Out come Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara to set the base for India's reply. The demons on the surface had died down and a couple of mellowed spells from the seamers followed. An under-fire Pujara took over the scoring, keeping the 'Hitman' behind, as he flicked and pulled beautifully through the on-side. Rohit's departure came right after tea to break a 82-run stand and England would have sensed an opening. Under pressure to perform and the desperation for runs finally had Virat Kohli, the new batter, play the deliveries as it came to him and not move forward in pursuit of it.

Kohli flicked and drove Anderson eloquently to forge another flawless stand as Pujara continued to slam boundaries at a decent click - the 'intent' was full on display as he went past the 90-run mark for the first time since Jan 2019! India's reply have come with its senior batters standing up to the challenge albeit the job being far from the finish line.

England will begin day four with a 139-run lead and a new Dukes in hand. That the weather and resolve of the two at the crease in the first hour could predict the outcome is now out of question. Day 4, here we go!

Teams

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson



