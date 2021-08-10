IND vs ENG: Injury scare for Stuart Broad ahead of second Test

England pace ace Stuart Broad suffered an injury on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against India, beginning on Thursday at Lord's.

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury." However, according to a report in The Guardian, Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

READ: England recalls Moeen for Lord's test against India

England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.