India vs England: No spectators allowed for the remaining T20Is in Ahmedabad

The spectators will not be allowed for the remaining three T20Is between India and England in Ahmedabad due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The Gujarat Cricket Association in a statement on Monday confirmed that the T20Is - scheduled on March 16, 18 and 20 - will be played in empty stadium and the state association will refund the money to the spectators, who have purchased tickets.

"Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with the BCCI, the matches will be played closed doors and not allow spectators in the ground during the T20 internationals," GCA vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said in a statement.

The state association had earlier allowed 50 per cent fans for the two Tests and the first couple of T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), too, confirmed the development. "The decision was arrived at following detailed discussions with the state and local health authorities. The BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top," the Board secretary Jay Shah said.

"Those who have purchased tickets for any or all three T20Is will be refunded and the process for the same will be announced in due course."