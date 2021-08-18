IND vs ENG: England recalls Dawid Malan as Sibley dropped for third Test

Dawid Malan has been recalled to the England squad for the third Test against India at Headingley. Saqib Mahmood has also been included in the 15-man squad, while Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been dropped.

England men’s head coach, Chris Silverwood, said: “The Test series is beautifully poised, and we are relishing the prospect of aiming to bounce back at Emerald Headingley next week. “Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground. In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June.

“Zak Crawley will return to Kent to galvanise the excellent work he did last week in the nets at Lord’s with Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe. Zak is still a massive part of our plans moving forward, but we feel he would benefit from time outside the pressure of international competition to get some time working on his skills. He has a bright future and I do not doubt that his time will come again in the Test arena," the coach said.

The England Men’s Test squad will report to its Leeds base on Sunday. England squad for the third Test against India at Headingley, August 25-29.

The squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.