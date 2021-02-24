IND vs ENG: Ishant Sharma plays 100th Test, second behind Kapil Dev

Ishant Sharma became the second Indian seamer, and 11th overall, to reach 100 Tests when he took the field against England on day one of the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Among Indian fast bowlers, only Kapil Dev has played more Tests (131).

Asked if he saw himself going past former India captain Kapil Dev's record, Ishant had said: "There's a lot of time to 131," Ishant said.

"Right now, I am only thinking about how we can win the next Test. And then the next so that we can qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. I have only [one] format [to play in], so the WTC is like a World Cup for me. If we reach the final and then go on to win it, it will be the same feeling as winning the ICC World Cup."

Virat Kohli not too bothered about WTC qualification scenarios

Ishant has 302 wickets from 100 Tests at an average of 32.22. India batting great Sachin Tendulkar, part of Ishant's debut Test against Bangladesh in 2007, spoke of Ishant's longevity and perseverance. "His transition has been exceptional. How many fast bowlers play 100 Test matches for the country? Very few. And that’s a reflection of discipline, commitment and hard work. I am sure people understand that. One doesn’t end up playing 100 Test matches just like that. You require all these factors to combine together, and to deliver over a long period takes a lot of effort. He has put in that much hard work and he deserves all the accolades."