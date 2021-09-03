ENG vs IND: 'Jarvo69' makes mockery of ECB security, enters Oval turf

Daniel Jarvis, known popularly as 'Jarvo69', entered the field at the Oval during the morning session on the second day of the fourth Test.

Jarvis has been impersonating as an India cricketer during the series and Friday marked the third time in three games that he breached security.

The Yorkshire county had decided to fine and ban him for life but strangely there has been no tangible action promised by the ECB.

After trying to set field at Lord's and taking stance at Leeds, Jarvo was seen sprinting just when Umesh Yadav was on top of his bowling mark. He collided with the non-striker Jonny Bairstow.

He was once again evicted from the field by the stewards.

There are discussions about how ECB's security team as well as the British media would have dealt with this kind of serious security breach had it happened at any of the cricket stadiums in India.

The Indian team's administrative and security staff is keeping a close watch but as of now, they won't file an official complaint.

Earlier, Yorkshire CCC, in an official communication with PTI, had informed that 'Jarvo69' was banned for life from entering the Headingley premises.

That day, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, 'Jarvo 69' was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.

Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.