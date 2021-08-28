ENG vs IND: Joe Root becomes most successful England Test captain

Joe Root became the most successful England captain with his team's win against India in the third Test at Headingley.

Root was level with Michael Vaughan at 26 wins apiece before this win. Alastair Cook (24 wins), Andrew Strauss (24 wins), and Peter May (20 wins) are the only other England captains with 20 or more wins.

However, Root's win-loss ratio as captain (1.35) isn't as good as Vaughan's (2.36), Strauss's (2.18), or May's (2.00). Under Root's captaincy, England has lost 20 Test matches and drawn eight.

Root was appointed Test captain in February 2017.