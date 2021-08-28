IND vs ENG IND V ENG ENG vs IND: Joe Root becomes most successful England Test captain Joe Root now has most wins as England captain after his team's defeat of India in the third Test at Headingley. Team Sportstar 28 August, 2021 18:18 IST Joe Root applauds the crowd after England's win at Headingley. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 August, 2021 18:18 IST Joe Root became the most successful England captain with his team's win against India in the third Test at Headingley.HIGHLIGHTS - ENG vs IND, 3rd TEST, DAY 4Root was level with Michael Vaughan at 26 wins apiece before this win. Alastair Cook (24 wins), Andrew Strauss (24 wins), and Peter May (20 wins) are the only other England captains with 20 or more wins.REPORT - Ollie Robinson takes seven in innings winHowever, Root's win-loss ratio as captain (1.35) isn't as good as Vaughan's (2.36), Strauss's (2.18), or May's (2.00). Under Root's captaincy, England has lost 20 Test matches and drawn eight.Root was appointed Test captain in February 2017. Root's series wins as Test captain:1. v South Africa in England (2017)2. v West Indies in England (2017)3. v India in England (2018)4. v Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka (2018-19)5. v South Africa in South Africa (2019-20)6. v West Indies in England (2020)7. v Pakistan in England (2020)8. v Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka (2021). Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :