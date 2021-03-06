World Test Championship final: India to face New Zealand at Lord's on June 18

The innings and 25-run win, in three days, in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad has given India a 3-1 series win and a place in the inaugural World Test Championship final, to be played at Lord's from June 18. Virat Kohli's men will face New Zealand, which has already made the cut.





Virat Kohli and Co. are No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings pic.twitter.com/uHG4q0pUlj — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

England's defeat in the final Test also means curtains for Australia, which needed its Ashes rival to win in order to pip India to the WTC final.

Saturday's win also took India to the top of the WTC points table and the ICC Test rankings.

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw. New Zealand finished second spot with 420 points, including seven wins and four loses.

Australia finished third with 332 points ahead of England and Pakistan.