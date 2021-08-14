IND vs ENG: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav join Team India after completing quarantine

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed their mandatory quarantine period and have joined the Indian team at Lord's. Both the players will be available for selection in the third Test.

Shaw and Yadav reached England from Colombo on August 3 and were in quarantine.

Shaw and Yadav were called up for the tour after Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were ruled out of the series due to injury.

As per initial plans, they were supposed to leave Colombo soon after the India-Sri Lanka series got over, but their trip got delayed by a few days as they were identified as 'close contacts' of Krunal Pandya - who tested positive for COVID-19.