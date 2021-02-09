India vs England: Thought Rishabh Pant was playing in the IPL, says Jack Leach

England team-mates helped Jack Leach stay strong and bounce back from the hammering he received from Rishabh Pant during the first Test against India, the left-arm spinner said after his team’s 227-run win. Riding on productive bowling spells from Leach (4 for 76) and James Anderson (3 for 17), England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Leach, who was taken to the task by a belligerent Pant on the third day, shone brightly when the host came out to bat again.

“Thought he (Pant) was playing in the IPL. It’s a challenge that comes for a spinner. Was a tough evening that one but boys helped me stay strong,” Leach said after the match.

Coming from the extremely cold England, it wasn’t easy to get acclimatised to the humid conditions in this part of the world. “Had a long time without any cricket (before the Sri Lanka series). It was about bowling those long overs in the heat. My first time in India. They have a great batting lineup and I knew the pressure that comes with it. Happy to take some wickets and get the boys over the line,” the 29-year-old spinner said.

Set a 420-run target to go one up in the rubber on the fifth day, India was bowled out for 192 in the second session, with captain Virat Kohli's half-century (72 off 104 balls) the major piece of resistance for the home team on a challenging M. A. Chidambaram pitch.