IND v ENG IND V ENG India vs England, 2nd Test: Kohli & Co. eye redemption after sobering defeat Fit-again Axar Patel likely to make Test debut; Stuart Broad comes in for James Anderson. Ayan Acharya CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 14:49 IST Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane during the practice session ahead of the start of the second Test in Chennai. Ayan Acharya CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 14:49 IST India will have the support of the home crowd for the first time in almost a year when it eyes a series-levelling win in the second Test against England starting at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.Following a 227-run defeat in the opening Test, India must resist the temptation to bring in a host of fresh faces. Axar Patel has regained full fitness and is likely to make his Test debut on Friday. His inclusion will provide batting cushion at No. 7, likely paving the way for the return of Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm chinaman last played a Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the 2018-19 Australia tour. There are signs that the pitch at Chepauk could take spin from day one, encouraging Virat Kohli to pick the third spinner, while Ishant Sharma remains the frontrunner to share fast-bowling duties with Jasprit Bumrah.Meanwhile, India will be concerned by the form of one of its batting mainstays, Ajinkya Rahane. The vice-captain has scores of 4, 22, 24, 37, 1, 0 since his match-winning 112 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the 2020-21 tour Down Under.New-look teamEngland announced its 12 for the second Test on the eve of the match. Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and Olly Stone are in while Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess and Jimmy Anderson are out.ALSO READ | Reliving India's first-ever Test win with C. D. GopinathArcher is nursing a “niggle” in his right elbow while Anderson has been rested as part of England’s rotation policy for senior bowlers. Stone returned three for 29 in his only Test against Ireland in 2019 before a stress fracture of the back limited his appearances. Ali too is short on game time, having not bowled in red-ball cricket since an England intra-squad match in June 2020. Foakes, who played his last Test against the West Indies in 2019, will keep wickets in place of Jos Buttler, who has returned home to rest. Captain Joe Root’s purple patch with the bat will pose a serious challenge to Kohli’s strategic skills. How India counters Root’s plan to use the sweep shot as an offensive ploy could decide the course of the match.Race to WTC finalIndia will look to stake its claim for a berth in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s with a win in the second Test. The host side still needs at least two wins and a draw from the remaining three Tests to qualify. However, if it loses any of the next two Tests – one of which is a day/night affair in Ahmedabad – its qualification hopes will be up in smoke. England needs to win two of the remaining three Tests to stand a chance. Australia will go through if the series ends in a draw or England beats India by a 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 margin.SQUADSIndia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed SirajEngland: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Zak Crawley Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos