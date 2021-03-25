Animated outbursts isn't our way of operating, says Stokes in reference to Kohli's body language

Animated and aggressive body language might work well for Virat Kohli and his Indian team but that doesn't have a bearing on England's modus operandi, said its premier all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The question was in reference to India captain Kohli's aggressive in your face demeanour while fielding or celebrating a fall of a wicket.

"Every team and every player has a certain way of operating in the field, which makes them successful. As a team over the last four-five years, that's not the way that works for us," Stokes said on the eve of England’s must-win second ODI against India here.

READ | India vs England 2nd ODI: No. 1 spot at stake, pressure on tourists

"We stick to what we do best and what we make is to build a better side. Each team is entitled to their own way of operations. India have theirs and we have ours," the dashing all-rounder said.

Asked whether he preferred a "nice or spiky" Virat, Stokes gave a smart reply: "Personally, I prefer Virat doesn't get runs because that's not good for us."

After its 66-run loss in the first ODI, England risk being usurped from its No 1 ranking but Stokes said it's not the team’s driving force.

"We deserve to be No 1 because of our results and how we played our cricket and we won't go away from that. Being No 1 is obviously a fantastic thing to have next to your name as a team, but it's not our driving force.

READ | Lack of game time a factor but need to find a way out: KL Rahul

"Our driving force is the way that we go about it and our attitude towards playing the game. And that's what's made us be successful, and the more successful we are obviously the more chance and the more opportunity we've got to be at No 1."

In absence of Joe Root, the England all-rounder was promoted to the No 3 spot from being a finisher. Stokes revealed that he's not changing his mindset for the new role on the suggestion of the designated England No 3.

"I did actually message Root just asking about his mindset at No 3. He was pretty clear to me and just said 'play the way that you play'. Just because he plays a certain way doesn't mean that I need to try and play like."

"At No 3, potentially, I would be facing 100 balls, compared to maybe 60-70 like I normally do. I haven't looked to change too much, just might be facing a slightly different situation, especially when I'm starting off my innings."

READ | IPL 2021 will put players in good frame of mind ahead of T20 World Cup: Bairstow

While there would be comparisons with Root, Stokes would ideally prefer to follow the Test captain's mantra.

"There's gonna be talk whoever is going to fill that place with Root not being here. People will keep talking but I'll just go out and do what I've been asked to do."

Stokes is also likely to open for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL but the all-rounder said it would have no bearing on where he bats for England in The T20 World Cup.

"It's a talking point, and it always seems to pop up, but everyone deserves to be where they are in that batting lineup. Why do we change that?" he asked.

He feels that in the England line-up, each person has got his slot deservingly.

READ | The story of two debutants starring Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna

"In our T20 batting line-up, everyone deserves to be where they deserve to play. We've been formidable in the white-ball format for over a number of years. Just because we lost the T20 series doesn't mean we need to start changing things around."

With twin injury blows to Eoin Morgan (split webbing) and Sam Billings (collar bone), England may hand a debut to Liam Livingstone, four years after he represented the country in T20Is.

Stokes is confident that a "fearless" Livingstone would embrace the opportunity if picked for the second ODI.

"He's one of those guys that won't let the occasion get on top of him if he had that opportunity. He’s a fearless cricketer. He's got the type of attitude that we want to be involved in our set-up going forward," he said.