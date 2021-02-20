India vs England T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan earn call-up

Suryakumar Yadav has earned an international call-up for the T20I series against England in March. He will be joined by his Mumbai Indians team-mate Ishan Kishan who put up a grand show in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Suryakumar has been a consistent performer for Mumbai and Mumbai Indians over the years.

The five-match series, which will be played in Ahmedabad, will also see Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia who turned heads in the Rajasthan Royals jersey in the IPL.

Varun Chakravarthy, who picked up an injury after the IPL and thus, missed the tour of Australia, is back in the mix along with statemate T. Natarajan.

Axar Patel, who made his Test debut against England, is part of the spin group comprising Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The series will also mark the return of seasoned paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was nursing a thigh injury. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is not part of the squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was dropped for the limited-overs series in Australia, will make a comeback to the T20I side after recording a string of good performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy followed by the ongoing Test series against England.

India squad for T20Is against England: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.