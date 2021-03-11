Kohli & Co. square off against powerful England for T20 supremacy

India will endeavour to firm up a good team combination for the near future when it squares off against England in a five-match T20 International series starting here on Friday.

The primary aim for Virat Kohli will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn’t have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to challenge India in run-fests on flat tracks.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to play in conditions where we will be playing the World Cup,” England’s explosive batsman-keeper Jos Buttler said earlier this week.

Focus on the present

For Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, it’s all about focussing on the present. “If we focus on the present, the future will take care of itself. It’s a long series and it’s important to see where we stand as a team and individual,” Rohit said.

While there are more advantages of having multiple options, there are a few pitfalls that come with such a situation. The Indian team understands this fully well, having burnt its hands during the 2019 World Cup. It was one event where India did not have a settled No. 4 until the last moment.

So it will only be fair that Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, in their minds, decide who Rohit’s opening partner will be going into the mega event. The choice would be between K. L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

By pure cricketing logic and the skill-set that he is blessed with, Rahul’s selection in any white-ball playing XI would be a no-brainer, but the fact that Dhawan has been a terrific performer at global events and one of the most senior members in the side has to be considered. If Kohli decides to accommodate Dhawan, he may have to push Rahul down at No. 4; Rahul’s place in the playing XI at this point of time seems secure.

England coach Chris Silverwood and captain Eoin Morgan take a look at the pitch, during a training session in Ahmedabad on Thursday. - AP

It’s a tough call that Kohli needs to take as playing both of them would mean no place for either Shreyas Iyer or Indian fans’ sentimental favourite Suryakumar Yadav, who is finally set to wear the India Blues after years of hardship.

A run-fest on the cards

The Motera track will certainly be a flat deck, suiting the needs of the shortest format and with a lot of batting firepower in both sides, the Ahmedabad skyline could witness a lot of fireworks from both ends. Whether it’s vice-captain Rohit, the indomitable duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for the host or captain Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy at the other end, the Kookaburra white ball might find itself in the stands more often than not.

With the unavailability of T. Natarajan in the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be back leading the attack along side another senior Yuzvendra Chahal for company. With England's weakness against slow bowlers’ well-documented in these conditions, Chahal could have both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel for company, which leaves Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini in a three-way battle.

The white-ball format presents England with multi-skilled cricketers like Stokes, Sam Curran and IPL auction sensation Moeen Ali for starters. All of them can change the complexion of any game in either departments. Throw in specialists like pacers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and wrist spinner Adil Rashid, it will be a contest where India can never be termed firm favourite.

The next week and half would be an indication as to which direction the teams are headed in terms of preparations for the T20 World Cup.