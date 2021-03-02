IND vs ENG: Zak Crawley expects batting to be easier in fourth Test

England opener Zak Crawley expects batting to be easier in the fourth Test even if the wicket is likely to be similar to the one that was used in the previous game, which India won in just two days with spin dominating proceedings.

Crawley, who was the best batsman for England in the day-night pink ball Test scoring a fluent 53 in the first innings, felt the return of the red ball should make a slight difference.

“I think if it is the same pitch, I do think, it will be slightly easier. I feel the pink ball was a bit harder and therefore skidded on quite quickly, which is why Axar Patel got so many wickets, LBW and bowled,” said Crawley.

“I think he still has that ball in his armoury for sure and it will be a massive threat with that one but it might not skid on with the same pace as the pink ball,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts on how the pitch is going to behave, Crawley said, “I think it will be a very similar pitch this week and why wouldn’t it be. They played very well in the last two pitches that turned.”

When asked if England can square the series, the 23-year-old exuded confidence saying, “There's definitely a way back. We have already won one Test match. It is going to require us to get a good first-innings lead and require us to bat well.”

“The bowlers did well to bowl them out for 145. If we can replicate that, and get a nice lead in the first innings, we will put them under pressure,” he said.