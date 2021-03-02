Ajinkya Rahane shoots back after question on domestic 'slumps'

Ajinkya Rahane has emphasised time and again that he prefers to be aggressive in the mind rather than being overly expressive on the field. But on Tuesday, during the virtual interaction with the media ahead of the fourth Test against England, the Indian vice-captain shot back when questioned about his 'slumps' at home.

He was asked to elaborate if there was any physical or technical barrier in the last two years while batting in a pressure situation in India. “I was expecting this question and thankfully you asked. You need to check your facts. You know my contribution to the team. Whenever the team needed runs, my runs are there, so you need to focus on your stats and come up with the right question,” Rahane said.

In five innings in the ongoing series against England, Rahane has garnered 85 runs so far, including a crucial 67 in the first innings of the second Test in Chennai. But he stressed that the lack of runs isn’t a concern for him.

“You know I am a team man, everyone knows that. When the team needs me to score in a situation, I have always done that. I am not too concerned about it. As a player, I am always looking to learn and grow,” he said.



Turning track



Despite the furore by the British press and former England cricketers, Rahane confirmed that the pitch at Motera for the series-decider will be nothing but a turning track.



“The wicket will be similar to the third Test and the second Test that we played in Chennai. It will be a spinning track Pink ball made the difference (last week), it was coming on to the bat much quicker. That’s an adjustment that we had to make," Rahane added.

India needs to avoid losing the last Test to ensure a berth in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord’s in June. Rahane, just like Ishant Sharma, has been playing for India in whites only. He echoed the speedster's sentiments about the importance of winning the WTC. “Ishant was spot on. Winning the Test Championship final will be like winning the World Cup. Having said that, the focus is on playing this Test and winning this game,” he said.



Rahane in Tests



Home

Matches: 30; Innings: 47; Runs: 1578; Average: 36.69; 50s/ 100s: 8/4; Best: 188.



Away

Matches: 42; Innings: 75; Runs: 2978; Average: 44.44; 50s/ 100s: 15/8; Best: 147.



Rahane this series



First Test: 1, 0



Second Test: 67, 10



Third Test: 7.