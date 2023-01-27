India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: IND-W wins toss, opts to field

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins shortly.

HISTORIC FIXTURE

India will be facing New Zealand in the first-ever semifinal of the ICC U-19 women’s T20 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa today.

The Indian girls finished atop Group 1 to seal their last-four berth. It will face New Zealand, which had finished second in the other pool despite staying undefeated in the tournament.

Meanwhile, England will take on Australia in the second semifinal. Both the semifinals are scheduled to be held on January 27.

The winners of these two matches will face off in Sunday’s final, also in Potchefstroom.

Form guide

⦿ IND-W: WLWWW

IND-W: WLWWW ⦿ NZ-W: WWWWW

Where to watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal?

Fancode has been streaming all the games from the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup and will continue to do so for the semifinal and final. The semifinal fixtures are also expected to be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Squads

India Women U19: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (w), Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri

New Zealand Women U19: Anna Browning, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (w), Izzy Sharp (c), Tash Wakelin, Kate Irwin, Paige Loggenberg, Natasha Codyre, Abigail Hotton, Kayley Knight, Kate Chandler, Olivia Anderson, Louisa Kotkamp, Emma Irwin