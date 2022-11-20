Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and New Zealand from Wellington.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 2nd T20: Rain stops play in Mount Maunganui; India 50/1 with Suryakumar, Kishan
New Zealand vs India LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Follow the live score updates, match commentary and highlights from the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui.
The intensity of the drizzle has dropped but it’s just enough to leave us frustrated.
Kishan bludgeons Neesham for a FOUR through point and follows up with a pull behind square for another FOUR. FIFTY up for India and uh oh, the players are walking back with rain returning to the Bay Oval.
Lockie to Pant, OUT! Short outside the off-stump and Pant top-edges it over the keeper. Excellent running catch from Southee running backwards from short-third. Pant’s sluggish out comes to an end and Suryakumar Yadav comes in at 3. SKY off the mark with two runs. Beaten. Tight and quick skidder from Ferguson beats Suryakumar Yadav’s blade. Close! Suryakumar attempts a lap shot and it just parries over the keeper and first-slip.
Rishabh Pant c Southee b Ferguson 6 (13b 1x4)
Low full toss from Milne and Kishan pushes it straight to mid-off. Shorter delivery and Kishan once again finds the mid-off fielder. Milne overpitches and Kishan crunches it past mid-off this time for FOUR.
Lockie Ferguson into the attack. Length ball and Kishan pumps it over mid-wicket with a flick for SIX. A couple of singles to follow. Ferguson sends in a quick bumper across the line to Kishan who moves out of a pull off the last moment. Kishan aims to make room and Ferguson follows him down leg. Kishan flicks the ball to mid-on and gets a single to retain strike.
A hint of room from Southee and Kishan dabs it past Conway for FOUR. He follows it up with a single. Pant attempts to heave across the line but gets a toe edge off the bat.
Adam Milne from the opposite end. Milne concedes five wides down leg. Milne errs in line throughout the over. Eight runs from it.
Tim Southee takes the new ball. Kishan gets off the mark with a single. Southee brings in the inswinger to Pant and beats the outside-edge. Fuller from Southee and Pant swipes the ball across the line for FOUR.
Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan open for India.
The players line-up for the national anthems.
India XI: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, to field
Hardik Pandya: To get a game, a proper 20-over game, is exciting. We still need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket is behaving. I don’t think in international cricket, if you come, I don’t think pace or bounce makes a difference now. It’s challenging. But you have the skillset to cope up with it in international cricket.
Kane Williamson: Little bit of both - It’s been under covers for a large part, and also potentially some weather around (his decision to bowl). Adam Milne comes in. Great opportunity for him. Other than that we’re unchanged from the last one. Always a great occasion when you get to play against India.
Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson walk out to the middle.
Ajay Jadeja with the pitch report: Normally it’s dry and brown. It still looks hard. But what I see is a little extra grass on there. So maybe a bit of grip and spin as well with the moisture in there. We’ve got no sun coming out. Pitch is going to stay the same. I think it’s a bat first pitch,”
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Devon Conway
Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips (vc)
All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tim Southee, Umran Malik
Team Composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits Left: 10.0
It’s gotten brighter after a spell of rain at the Bay Oval. Both teams are out and about the practice drills and we are set to have an on-time start.
According to the New Zealand Met Service website, “The odd shower, heavy at times, becoming more frequent late afternoon. Thunderstorms and hail possible. Northerlies.,” are expected in Mount Maunganui today.
We are a hour and a half out from the scheduled start of play and it is currently pelting down in Tauranga.
Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand T20I series?
The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be telecast on DD Sports (DD Free Dish) from 12PM IST.
When and where to watch New Zealand vs India T20I series online?
Amazon Prime will live stream the New Zealand vs India T20I series.
Having moved on from the T20 World Cup disappointment, India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya on Friday said the ongoing limited-overs tour of New Zealand is all about role clarity and opportunities for new players in the set-up.
Hardik, who is leading the side in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the three-match T20 series, said the Indian team doesn’t believe in dwelling on the past.
“These guys are young by age, but not by experience. They have played plenty of IPL and got good amount of Internationals as well. I think the youngsters of today don’t get intimidated by not having played too much cricket.
“If the situation demands, me and the more experienced players will play different roles, but this tour is for the new guys to get more clarity, opportunities and a chance to express themselves,” Hardik said after the first T20I was washed out here without a ball being bowled.
“The World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series,” he added.
The three-match T20 series will be followed as many ODIs.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said the ongoing series is a good platform to test players like Adam Milne, who didn’t get a shot in the T20 World Cup where both the Kiwis and India exited in the semifinal stage.
While India lost to eventual champion England in the semifinals, New Zealand was shown the door by Pakistan.
“It is about getting better, especially in the knockout matches. The likes of Adam Milne were in the T20 World Cup squad but didn’t get an opportunity, so this is a good time to get them some game time,” he said.
“We’ll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this.”
Asked about the second-string Indian squad here, Williamson said: “I’ve got no doubt they all will be big players for India, I’ve seen them all in the IPL. They’ve got great quality irrespective of the names they put out.” Williamson said the upcoming three-match ODI series against India will be great opportunity for young Kiwi players to impress upon the selectors and stake a claim in next year’s 50-over World Cup.
“Most teams gear up towards major events that are not too far away, and the ODI format will now be a great opportunity for guys to come in.
“I’m sure there will be plenty of opportunities for guys to shine. We’ll have to wait and see what surfaces present us, and we need to adjust,” he signed off.
The second T20I of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
SQUADS
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi